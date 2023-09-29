The Georgia vs. Auburn rivalry is one of the oldest SEC rivalries to exist in the world of college football. When you talk about SEC rivalries, then the matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers is one that will never disappoint college football fans.

In week 5 of the 2023 college football season, the Georgia vs Auburn rivalry is going to witness another clash on the gridiron. The Bulldogs have had a successful campaign so far, as they have remained undefeated heading into week 5.

Despite their two-year starting QB, Stetson Bennett, leaving for the NFL, it has not proved to be much of a hindrance for the Bulldogs, as Carson Beck has been putting up an enigmatic performance as QB1 for the team.

So far, he has recorded 1,184 passing yards and six passing touchdowns and is expected to continue this momentum on the field.

On the other hand, the Auburn Tigers saw their first defeat of the season last week at the hands of Texas A&M. Auburn's quarterback department has been struggling, despite the arrival of Payton Thorne from Michigan State.

Thorne has been rotating his time on the field with Robby Ashford and Holden Gernier so far this season. And last week, all three quarterbacks played against Texas A&M, with none of them finding much success as the Tigers lost 27-10.

So as both teams gear up for their Week 5 clash, Georgia has the upper hand over Auburn given their performance.

However, in the 127 games they've played against each other so far, Georgia has a slight lead with a 63-56-8 overall record.

Here is an in-depth look at the Georgia vs. Auburn rivalry.

Georgia vs Auburn: Head-to-head record

The Georgia Bulldogs played their first game against the Auburn Tigers back in 1892. And because of the history they share with each other, the rivalry has been commemorated as the Deep South's oldest rivalry.

Georgia has been leading the series with a 63-win record over Auburn and has also managed to sustain a six-game winning streak so far.

The best games of both teams in this SEC rivalry

So far in the Georgia vs Auburn rivalry, both teams' biggest margin of victory happened decades ago.

Georgia's biggest margin of victory was back in 1950, when they whitewashed Auburn 41-0. On the other hand, Auburn's biggest victory was in 1900, when they managed to secure an incredible 44-0 win.

When was the last time Auburn defeated Georgia?

In this Georgia vs Auburn rivalry, the last time the Tigers recorded a win over their SEC opponents was almost six seasons ago, back in 2017.

That was when Georgia traveled to play Auburn in an away game, which they lost with a final score of 17-40. And since then, Auburn is yet to secure another win.