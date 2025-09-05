Georgia vs. Austin Peay football injury report and predictions, Week 2: Latest on Roderick Robinson, Daylen Everette and more

Georgia enters Week 2 riding a 32-game home winning streak, the longest active run in college football, after dispatching Marshall 45-7 in Athens. Kirby Smart’s team has built a fortress at Sanford Stadium, going 51-4 at home since 2016, including 23-1 against nonconference opponents.

This weekend, the Bulldogs welcome Austin Peay, which is fresh off a historic victory that snapped a decades-long drought against FBS competition.

The Governors defeated Middle Tennessee 34-14 in Week 1, their first win over an FBS program since 1987. Now they face one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the country as they step into Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Georgia football injury report

NCAA Football: Georgia G-Day Spring Game - Source: Imagn

Roderick Robinson injury update

Running back Roderick Robinson missed the Marshall game due to a hamstring injury. Smart noted the staff didn’t want to push him last week, leaving his Week 2 status listed as questionable.

Daylen Everette injury update

All-SEC cornerback Daylen Everette sat out against Marshall while nursing an ankle injury. Smart has indicated progress, but as of midweek Everette is doubtful to play against Austin Peay.

Juan Gaston injury update

Offensive lineman Juan Gaston left the opener with a leg injury. Smart has expressed optimism that he could return, though he remains questionable heading into Saturday.

Earnest Greene injury update

Fellow offensive lineman Earnest Greene also left the Marshall game with a leg issue. Like Gaston, he is considered questionable but trending toward availability.

Brett Thorson injury update

All-American punter Brett Thorson is recovering from knee surgery. He was unavailable in Week 1 and is doubtful to return this week.

Malachi Toliver injury update

Offensive lineman Malachi Toliver is listed as doubtful with a lingering concern. His absence would thin Georgia’s rotation in the trenches.

Micah Morris and Kyron Jones injury updates

Both offensive lineman Micah Morris and defensive back Kyron Jones are cleared to play after overcoming minor hand issues.

Ondre Evans injury update

Freshman cornerback Ondre Evans remains out while recovering from ACL surgery.

Austin Peay football injury report

Austin Peay has not reported any significant injuries entering Week 2. The Governors are expected to travel to Athens at full strength.

Georgia vs. Austin Peay prediction

NCAA Football: Marshall at Georgia - Source: Imagn

The Bulldogs looked sharp in Week 1 behind quarterback Gunner Stockton, who threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns while adding 73 yards and two scores on the ground. USC transfer Zachariah Branch added a spark in the passing game, hauling in a 47-yard touchdown as Georgia built a 45-0 lead before easing off.

Austin Peay showcased balance in its victory at Middle Tennessee, with Chris Parson throwing for two touchdowns and the Governors’ rushing attack piling up 199 yards and four scores. Their defense held MTSU to just 153 total yards, a performance that snapped a 30-game losing streak to FBS opponents.

The challenge, however, escalates considerably against a Georgia defense that smothered Marshall, holding the Thundering Herd to just 207 total yards and forcing three different quarterbacks into mistakes. If Robinson and the offensive line regain health, the Bulldogs’ run game should also wear down Austin Peay.

Prediction: Georgia wins.

Georgia vs. Austin Peay betting tips

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Georgia is favored by 48.5 points with an over/under of 55.5. Given the Bulldogs’ dominant track record at home, covering such a large spread is within reach, though Smart may rotate in depth players once the lead is secure. For bettors, the under could be a tempting play if Georgia builds a cushion early and coasts late.

Georgia vs. Austin Peay head-to-head

Georgia and Austin Peay have met once before. On Sept. 1, 2018, the Bulldogs hosted the Governors in Athens and rolled to a 45-0 victory.

