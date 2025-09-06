Georgia vs. Austin Peay projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025-26 College football season
Georgia vs. Austin Peay this weekend will be the Bulldogs’ second straight home game to start the season. Following a total dominance over Marshall in Week 1, Kirby Smart’s side will be looking to extend its winning record against the Governors in Week 2.
Sanford Stadium will witness the clash on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the Bulldogs’ home crowd cheering the SEC champions. Below are the projected starting lineups for Georgia and Austin Peay.
Georgia vs. Austin Peay projected starting lineup for Week 2
The following is the projected starting lineup for Georgia on offense against Austin Peay:
Position
Player Name
QB
Gunner Stockton
RB
Nate Frazier
WR (X)
Colbie Young
WR (Z)
Dillon Bell
WR (Y)
Zachariah Branch
TE
Oscar Delp
LT
Monroe Freeling
LG
Michah Morris
C
Drew Bobo
RG
Juan Gaston
RT
Earnest Greene III
The following is the projected starting lineup for Georgia on defense against Austin Peay:
Position
Player Name
DE
Gabe Harris Jr.
NT
Jordan Hall
DT
Christen Miller
JACK
Quintavius Johnson
MAC
CJ Allen
MONEY
Raylen Wilson
LCB
Daniel Harris
RCB
Daylen Everette
NB
Joenel Aguero
SS
KJ Bolden
FS
Kyron Jones
Here’s Georgia’s projected starting lineup on special teams against Austin Peay:
Position
Starters
PK
Peyton Woodring
P
Thorson Brett
LS
Beau Gardner
Austin Peay’s projected starting lineup
Position
Position
Starters
QB
Chris Parson
RB
Kaden Williams
WR-X
Walker Merrill
WR-Z
Tae Gayden
WR-H
Nate Garnett Jr.
TE
Alec Pell
LT
Sam Roston
LG
Chandler Kirton
C
Kenneth Smith Jr
RG
AJ Williams
RT
Ty Williams
Below is Austin Peay’s projected starting lineup on defense against Georgia:
Position
Starters
DE
Kinstin Reaves
DT
Chris Brown
DT
Demoris Jenkins
DE
Davin Hood
LB1
Will Middleton
LB2
Davion Blackwell
LB3
Andrew Chamblee
CB1
Will Hardrick
CB2
Ellis Ellis Jr.
SS
Javious Bond
FS
Breylon Wyatt
The following are Austin Peay’s projected starters on special teams against Georgia:
Position
Starters
PK
Logan Leftrick
P
Gavin Myers
LS
Kimani Mugo
Georgia vs. Austin Peay Depth Chart for Week 2
Georgia Bulldogs Depth Chart
Here’s Georgia’s depth chart for offense:
Position
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Player 4
Player 5
WR-X
Young, Colbie
Thomas, Noah
Wiley, CJ
Blackshear, Thomas
WR-Z
Bell, Dillon
Humphreys, London
Taylor, Talyn
Roldan, Landon
Bell, Jeremy
WR-Y
Branch, Zachariah
White-Helton, Sacovie
Williams, Tyler J.
LT
Freeling, Monroe
Jackson, Jahzare
LG
Morris, Micah
Calhoun, Daniel
Glover, Dontrell
C
Bobo, Drew
Toliver, Malachi
Smith, Cortez
RG
Gaston, Juan
Uini, Michael
Meriweather, Jamal
RT
Greene III, Earnest
Hughley, Bo
Daniels, Nyier
TE
Delp, Oscar
Luckie, Lawson
Barbour, Ethan
Reddell, Jaden
Williams, Elyiss
QB
Stockton, Gunner
Puglisi, Ryan
Montgomery, Ryan
Ginn, Colter RS
Millender, Hezekiah
RB
Frazier, Nate
Bowens, Chauncey
Phillips Jr., Dwight
Jones, Cash
Walker, Bo
Here’s Georgia’s depth chart for defense:
Position
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Player 4
Player 5
DE
Harris Jr., Gabe
Jonah-Ajonye, Joseph
Hanne, JJ
Greene, Justin
NT
Hall, Jordan
Griffin, Elijah
Ogboko, Nnamdi
Johnson, Nasir
DT
Miller, Christen
McLeod, Xzavier
Horton, Josh
Thomas, Jordan
JACK
Johnson, Quintavius
Modozie, Elo
Jones, Kris
Gibson, Isaiah
Ikinnagbon, Darren
MAC
Allen, CJ
Williams, Justin
Foster, Terrell
Kruah, AJ
MONEY
Wilson, Raylen
Cole, Chris
Walker, Zayden
LCB
Harris, Daniel
Robinson IV, Ellis
Gilbert, Jontae
SS
Bolden, KJ
Thomas, JaCorey
Branch, Zion
FS
Jones, Kyron
Maddox, Adrian
RCB
Everette, Daylen
Jones, Demello
Kelly, Dominick
NB
Aguero, Joenel
Harris, Jaden
Dinkins, Rasean
Below is Georgia’s depth chart for special teams:
Position
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Player 4
PT
Thorson, Brett
Miller, Drew
PK
Woodring, Peyton
Ferguson, Connor
Badger, Liam
KO
Woodring, Peyton
Ferguson, Connor
Badger, Liam
LS
Gardner, Beau
Snellings, Will
H
Stockton, Gunner
Thorson, Brett
PR
Branch, Zachariah
White-Helton, Sacovie
Taylor, Talyn
KR
Branch, Zachariah
Jones, Cash
White-Helton, Sacovie
Bell, Jeremy
How to watch Georgia vs. Austin Peay? TV Channel and live stream details
The Georgia vs. Austin Peay Week 2 is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. It will be broadcast live on SEC Network+ with live stream available on Fubo and Sling.
Key details to note for the Colorado vs. Delaware game:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 6
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: SEC Network+
Live Stream: Fubo, Sling
