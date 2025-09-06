Georgia vs. Austin Peay projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025-26 College football season

  • home icon
By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 06, 2025 16:30 GMT
Georgia vs. Austin Peay this weekend will be the Bulldogs’ second straight home game to start the season. Following a total dominance over Marshall in Week 1, Kirby Smart’s side will be looking to extend its winning record against the Governors in Week 2.

Sanford Stadium will witness the clash on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the Bulldogs’ home crowd cheering the SEC champions. Below are the projected starting lineups for Georgia and Austin Peay.

Georgia vs. Austin Peay projected starting lineup for Week 2

Georgia’s projected starting lineup

The following is the projected starting lineup for Georgia on offense against Austin Peay:

Position

Player Name

QB

Gunner Stockton

RB

Nate Frazier

WR (X)

Colbie Young

WR (Z)

Dillon Bell

WR (Y)

Zachariah Branch

TE

Oscar Delp

LT

Monroe Freeling

LG

Michah Morris

C

Drew Bobo

RG

Juan Gaston

RT

Earnest Greene III

The following is the projected starting lineup for Georgia on defense against Austin Peay:

Position

Player Name

DE

Gabe Harris Jr.

NT

Jordan Hall

DT

Christen Miller

JACK

Quintavius Johnson

MAC

CJ Allen

MONEY

Raylen Wilson

LCB

Daniel Harris

RCB

Daylen Everette

NB

Joenel Aguero

SS

KJ Bolden

FS

Kyron Jones

Here’s Georgia’s projected starting lineup on special teams against Austin Peay:

Position

Starters

PK

Peyton Woodring

P

Thorson Brett

LS

Beau Gardner

Austin Peay’s projected starting lineup

Here’s Delaware’s projected starting lineup on offense against Colorado:

Position

Starters

QB

Chris Parson

RB

Kaden Williams

WR-X

Walker Merrill

WR-Z

Tae Gayden

WR-H

Nate Garnett Jr.

TE

Alec Pell

LT

Sam Roston

LG

Chandler Kirton

C

Kenneth Smith Jr

RG

AJ Williams

RT

Ty Williams

Below is Austin Peay’s projected starting lineup on defense against Georgia:

Position

Starters

DE

Kinstin Reaves

DT

Chris Brown

DT

Demoris Jenkins

DE

Davin Hood

LB1

Will Middleton

LB2

Davion Blackwell

LB3

Andrew Chamblee

CB1

Will Hardrick

CB2

Ellis Ellis Jr.

SS

Javious Bond

FS

Breylon Wyatt

The following are Austin Peay’s projected starters on special teams against Georgia:

Position

Starters

PK

Logan Leftrick

P

Gavin Myers

LS

Kimani Mugo

Georgia vs. Austin Peay Depth Chart for Week 2

Georgia Bulldogs Depth Chart

Here’s Georgia’s depth chart for offense:

Position

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

Player 4

Player 5

WR-X

Young, Colbie

Thomas, Noah

Wiley, CJ

Blackshear, Thomas


WR-Z

Bell, Dillon

Humphreys, London

Taylor, Talyn

Roldan, Landon

Bell, Jeremy

WR-Y

Branch, Zachariah

White-Helton, Sacovie

Williams, Tyler J.



LT

Freeling, Monroe

Jackson, Jahzare




LG

Morris, Micah

Calhoun, Daniel

Glover, Dontrell



C

Bobo, Drew

Toliver, Malachi

Smith, Cortez



RG

Gaston, Juan

Uini, Michael

Meriweather, Jamal



RT

Greene III, Earnest

Hughley, Bo

Daniels, Nyier



TE

Delp, Oscar

Luckie, Lawson

Barbour, Ethan

Reddell, Jaden

Williams, Elyiss

QB

Stockton, Gunner

Puglisi, Ryan

Montgomery, Ryan

Ginn, Colter RS

Millender, Hezekiah

RB

Frazier, Nate

Bowens, Chauncey

Phillips Jr., Dwight

Jones, Cash

Walker, Bo

Here’s Georgia’s depth chart for defense:

Position

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

Player 4

Player 5

DE

Harris Jr., Gabe

Jonah-Ajonye, Joseph

Hanne, JJ

Greene, Justin


NT

Hall, Jordan

Griffin, Elijah

Ogboko, Nnamdi

Johnson, Nasir


DT

Miller, Christen

McLeod, Xzavier

Horton, Josh

Thomas, Jordan


JACK

Johnson, Quintavius

Modozie, Elo

Jones, Kris

Gibson, Isaiah

Ikinnagbon, Darren

MAC

Allen, CJ

Williams, Justin

Foster, Terrell

Kruah, AJ


MONEY

Wilson, Raylen

Cole, Chris

Walker, Zayden



LCB

Harris, Daniel

Robinson IV, Ellis

Gilbert, Jontae



SS

Bolden, KJ

Thomas, JaCorey

Branch, Zion



FS

Jones, Kyron

Maddox, Adrian




RCB

Everette, Daylen

Jones, Demello

Kelly, Dominick



NB

Aguero, Joenel

Harris, Jaden

Dinkins, Rasean



Below is Georgia’s depth chart for special teams:

Position

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

Player 4

PT

Thorson, Brett

Miller, Drew



PK

Woodring, Peyton

Ferguson, Connor

Badger, Liam


KO

Woodring, Peyton

Ferguson, Connor

Badger, Liam


LS

Gardner, Beau

Snellings, Will



H

Stockton, Gunner

Thorson, Brett



PR

Branch, Zachariah

White-Helton, Sacovie

Taylor, Talyn


KR

Branch, Zachariah

Jones, Cash

White-Helton, Sacovie

Bell, Jeremy

How to watch Georgia vs. Austin Peay? TV Channel and live stream details

The Georgia vs. Austin Peay Week 2 is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. It will be broadcast live on SEC Network+ with live stream available on Fubo and Sling.

Key details to note for the Colorado vs. Delaware game:

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 6
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+
  • Live Stream: Fubo, Sling
About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More
Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
