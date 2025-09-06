Georgia vs. Austin Peay projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025-26 College football season

Georgia vs. Austin Peay this weekend will be the Bulldogs’ second straight home game to start the season. Following a total dominance over Marshall in Week 1, Kirby Smart’s side will be looking to extend its winning record against the Governors in Week 2.

Sanford Stadium will witness the clash on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the Bulldogs’ home crowd cheering the SEC champions. Below are the projected starting lineups for Georgia and Austin Peay.

Georgia vs. Austin Peay projected starting lineup for Week 2

Georgia’s projected starting lineup

The following is the projected starting lineup for Georgia on offense against Austin Peay:

Position Player Name QB Gunner Stockton RB Nate Frazier WR (X) Colbie Young WR (Z) Dillon Bell WR (Y) Zachariah Branch TE Oscar Delp LT Monroe Freeling LG Michah Morris C Drew Bobo RG Juan Gaston RT Earnest Greene III

The following is the projected starting lineup for Georgia on defense against Austin Peay:

Position Player Name DE Gabe Harris Jr. NT Jordan Hall DT Christen Miller JACK Quintavius Johnson MAC CJ Allen MONEY Raylen Wilson LCB Daniel Harris RCB Daylen Everette NB Joenel Aguero SS KJ Bolden FS Kyron Jones

Here’s Georgia’s projected starting lineup on special teams against Austin Peay:

Position Starters PK Peyton Woodring P Thorson Brett LS Beau Gardner

Austin Peay’s projected starting lineup

Here's Austin Peay's projected starting lineup on offense against Georgia:

Position Starters QB Chris Parson RB Kaden Williams WR-X Walker Merrill WR-Z Tae Gayden WR-H Nate Garnett Jr. TE Alec Pell LT Sam Roston LG Chandler Kirton C Kenneth Smith Jr RG AJ Williams RT Ty Williams

Below is Austin Peay’s projected starting lineup on defense against Georgia:

Position Starters DE Kinstin Reaves DT Chris Brown DT Demoris Jenkins DE Davin Hood LB1 Will Middleton LB2 Davion Blackwell LB3 Andrew Chamblee CB1 Will Hardrick CB2 Ellis Ellis Jr. SS Javious Bond FS Breylon Wyatt

The following are Austin Peay’s projected starters on special teams against Georgia:

Position Starters PK Logan Leftrick P Gavin Myers LS Kimani Mugo

Georgia vs. Austin Peay Depth Chart for Week 2

Georgia Bulldogs Depth Chart

Here’s Georgia’s depth chart for offense:

Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Player 5 WR-X Young, Colbie Thomas, Noah Wiley, CJ Blackshear, Thomas

WR-Z Bell, Dillon Humphreys, London Taylor, Talyn Roldan, Landon Bell, Jeremy WR-Y Branch, Zachariah White-Helton, Sacovie Williams, Tyler J.



LT Freeling, Monroe Jackson, Jahzare





LG Morris, Micah Calhoun, Daniel Glover, Dontrell



C Bobo, Drew Toliver, Malachi Smith, Cortez



RG Gaston, Juan Uini, Michael Meriweather, Jamal



RT Greene III, Earnest Hughley, Bo Daniels, Nyier



TE Delp, Oscar Luckie, Lawson Barbour, Ethan Reddell, Jaden Williams, Elyiss QB Stockton, Gunner Puglisi, Ryan Montgomery, Ryan Ginn, Colter RS Millender, Hezekiah RB Frazier, Nate Bowens, Chauncey Phillips Jr., Dwight Jones, Cash Walker, Bo

Here’s Georgia’s depth chart for defense:

Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Player 5 DE Harris Jr., Gabe Jonah-Ajonye, Joseph Hanne, JJ Greene, Justin

NT Hall, Jordan Griffin, Elijah Ogboko, Nnamdi Johnson, Nasir

DT Miller, Christen McLeod, Xzavier Horton, Josh Thomas, Jordan

JACK Johnson, Quintavius Modozie, Elo Jones, Kris Gibson, Isaiah Ikinnagbon, Darren MAC Allen, CJ Williams, Justin Foster, Terrell Kruah, AJ

MONEY Wilson, Raylen Cole, Chris Walker, Zayden



LCB Harris, Daniel Robinson IV, Ellis Gilbert, Jontae



SS Bolden, KJ Thomas, JaCorey Branch, Zion



FS Jones, Kyron Maddox, Adrian





RCB Everette, Daylen Jones, Demello Kelly, Dominick



NB Aguero, Joenel Harris, Jaden Dinkins, Rasean





Below is Georgia’s depth chart for special teams:

Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 PT Thorson, Brett Miller, Drew



PK Woodring, Peyton Ferguson, Connor Badger, Liam

KO Woodring, Peyton Ferguson, Connor Badger, Liam

LS Gardner, Beau Snellings, Will



H Stockton, Gunner Thorson, Brett



PR Branch, Zachariah White-Helton, Sacovie Taylor, Talyn

KR Branch, Zachariah Jones, Cash White-Helton, Sacovie Bell, Jeremy

How to watch Georgia vs. Austin Peay? TV Channel and live stream details

The Georgia vs. Austin Peay Week 2 is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. It will be broadcast live on SEC Network+ with live stream available on Fubo and Sling.

Key details to note for the Georgia vs. Austin Peay game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 6

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network+

Live Stream: Fubo, Sling

