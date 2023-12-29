Georgia vs Florida State Prediction, odds and picks - Dec. 30 | Orange Bowl

The sixth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the fifth-ranked Florida State Seminoles are gearing up to square off in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (12-1) are coming off a 27-24 loss in the SEC Championship Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The undrafted Seminoles (13-0) are coming off a 16-6 win over the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC Championship Game.

Georgia vs Florida State: Game details

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) vs Florida State Seminoles (13-0)

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 30 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL

Georgia vs Florida State: Betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Georgia Bulldogs -20 (-105) Over 44.5 (-110) -1200 Florida State Seminoles +20 (-115) Under 44.5 (-110) +700

Georgia vs Florida State: Picks

The Georgia Bulldogs have been one of the best passing teams in all of college football, as they are 10th in the nation with 305.6 passing yards per game so far.

Junior quarterback Carson Beck has been doing well as he has gone 289-of-399 (72.4 completion percentage) for 3,738 yards with 22 passing touchdowns to six interceptions. With just two touchdown passes in the last two games, expect the under in his passing touchdowns.

The Florida State Seminoles are a decent rushing team throughout the season as they are 67th in the country with 156.8 rushing yards per game.

Junior running back Trey Benson has been doing well as he recorded 156 rushing attempts for 905 yards (5.8 yards per carry) with 14 rushing touchdowns. With seven rushing touchdowns in his previous five games, expect him to find the end zone in this game as well.

Georgia vs Florida State: Head-to-head

This will be the 12th meeting between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles. The Bulldogs hold a 6-4-1 record against the Seminoles but have not played since the New Year's Day Sugar Bowl in 2003.

Players unavailable

With bowl games, each side will have players sit out because of the NFL draft, injuries, or transfer portal, and the Orange Bowl will be no different.

Georgia

Brock Bowers, TE

E.J. Lightsey, LB (Transfer Portal)

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB (Transfer Portal)

Branson Robinson, RB (Transfer Portal)

Mateen Ibirogba, DL (Transfer Portal)

Mekhi Mews, LB (Transfer Portal)

Xavian Sorey Jr., LB (Transfer Portal)

Nyland Green, CB (Transfer Portal)

Jared Zirkel, K (Transfer Portal)

Jonathan Jefferson, DL (Transfer Portal)

C.J. Madden, EDGE (Transfer Portal)

Austin Blaske, OT (Transfer Portal)

Jackson Meeks, WR (Transfer Portal)

Brock Vandagriff, QB (Transfer Portal)

Darris Smith, EDGE (Transfer Portal)

Smoke Bouie, CB (Transfer Portal)

Yazeed Haynes, WR (Transfer Portal)

Aliou Bah, OL (Transfer Portal)

Marvin Jones Jr., EDGE (Transfer Portal)

Logan Johnson, WR (Transfer Portal)

A.J. Harris, CB (Transfer Portal)

Joshua Miller, iOL (Transfer Portal)

Florida State

Thomas Shrader, iOL (Transfer Portal)

Bless Harris, OT (Transfer Portal)

Patrick Payton, EDGE (Transfer Portal)

Ayobami Tifase, DL (Transfer Portal)

Daughtry Richardson, OL (Transfer Portal)

Qae'shon Sapp, OL (Transfer Portal)

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB (Transfer Portal)

CJ Campbell Jr., RB (Transfer Portal)

Preston Daniel, TE (Transfer Portal)

Markeston Douglas, TE (Transfer Portal)

AJ Duffy, QB (Transfer Portal)

Colin King, OT (Transfer Portal)

Winston Wright, WR (Transfer Portal)

Dylan Brown, DL (Transfer Portal)

Malcolm Ray, DL (Transfer Portal)

Tyler Keltner, K (Transfer Portal)

Rodney Hill, RB (Transfer Portal)

DJ Lundy, LB (Transfer Portal)

Lawrance Toafili, RB (Undisclosed)

Destyn Hill, WR (Undisclosed)

Tate Rodemaker, QB (Head)

Keon Coleman, WR (Personal)

Jordan Travis, QB (Leg)

Georgia vs Florida State: Prediction

The Florida State Seminoles have suffered with the injuries and the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Georgia Bulldogs still have Carson Beck under center, while Florida State is down to their third-string quarterback. Expect Georgia to dominate and cover a massive spread.

Prediction: Georgia Bulldogs -20

