Georgia vs. Ohio State: Which is the better No. 1 ranked team in college football preseason rankings? 

Georgia and Ohio State are two programs primed for a successful 2024 college football season. The two have been one of the most dominant in the landscape in the last couple of years and they will be out to show their capability on the gridiron in the upcoming season.

The Bulldogs and Buckeyes have been placed No. 1 in college football preseason rankings by a host of analysts and media houses ahead of the 2024 season.

Here's a closer look at which program most deserves the position and how prepared the two are for the upcoming season.

Georgia vs. Ohio State in 2023

Georgia missed out on the chance to do a national championship three-peat last season after losing the SEC title game to Alabama. The loss denied the Bulldogs a chance to compete in the College Football Playoff despite ending the regular season with a perfect record.

The Bulldogs have only lost two games in the last three seasons, boasting an impressive 42-2 record in that period. They will be entering the 2024 season with a stacked roster, led by quarterback Carson Beck. This will likely give head coach Kirby Smart a lot of confidence in his team ahead of the new season.

Ohio State, on the other hand, has maintained a notable presence in the landscape in the last couple of years. The Buckeyes have been to three of the last five College Football Playoffs but missed out last season after losing to rivals Michigan in the regular season game.

Nonetheless, the Buckeyes have made multiple additions to its roster this offseason with the likes of Caleb Downs, Quinshon Judkins, Will Howard and a host of others joining as well. The program has also brought in some notable coaching staff, including Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator.

Without a doubt, both Georgia and Ohio State are set up for success in the upcoming college football season and both teams will be out to claim the national title in a 12-team playoff.

Who's the better No. 1 ranked team?

With their national championship legacy over the last couple of years and the consistency in their performances, the Georgia Bulldogs seemingly have an edge over the Ohio State Buckeyes ahead of the 2024 college football season. They are arguably the better preseason No. 1 team.

However, the Buckeyes boast possibly the best roster in college football at the moment, which offers them a great leap in their bid to win the national championship next season. Notably, Ohio has lost three consecutive games to Michigan and will hope to turn that around next season.

