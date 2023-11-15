Georgia vs Tennessee prediction, odds and picks - November 18 | NCAAF season 2023

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will be on the road on Saturday afternoon in Week 12 SEC action against the 18th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

The Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 in SEC) are undefeated and are coming off a 52-17 home win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday. The Volunteers, meanwhile, are coming off a 36-7 road loss against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday.

Georgia vs Tennessee match details

Fixture: Georgia Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0) vs Tennessee Volunteers (7-3, 3-3)

Date and Time: November 18, 2023; 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee

Georgia vs Tennessee betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Georgia Bulldogs -10.5 (-110) Over 59.5 (-110) -425 Tennessee Volunteers +10.5 (-110) Under 59.5 (-110) +330

Georgia vs Tenessee picks

The Georgia Bulldogs have been one of the best offenses through the air, as they're sixth in the nation with 323.9 passing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Carson Beck has been playing well, as he's 231-of-320 (72.2 completion percentage) for 3,022 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. In his last three games, he's averaging 291.7 passing yards per game so go with the under, as the Vols defense is going to be better than what they faced.

The Volunteers have been one of the premier running programs in college football as they are ninth with 213.3 rushing yards per game.

Junior running back Jaylen Wright has 117 carries for 848 yards (7.2 yards per attempt) with three rushing touchdowns. He has run for 100+ yards in three of his last five games, so go with over 100+ rushing yards in this game as well.

Georgia vs Tennessee key injuries

Georgia

Wide receiver CJ Smith - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson - Forearm (OUT)

Linebacker E.J. Lightsey - Back (OUT)

Running back Branson Robinson - Knee (OUT)

Tennessee

Wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr - Lower Body (OUT)

Running back Desean Bishop - Ankle (OUT)

Defensive back Kamal Hadden - Shoulder (OUT)

Defensive back Christian Charles - Ankle (OUT)

Wide receiver Bru McCoy - Ankle (OUT)

Linebacker Kwauze Garland - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Keenan Pili - Upper Body (OUT)

Georgia vs Tennessee head-to-head

This will be the 53rd time the Bulldogs and the Volunteers are squaring off. The Bulldogs hold a slight 27-23-2 record against the Vols, including winning the previous six games. Their most recent game last year saw Georgia win 27-13 at home.

Georgia vs Tennessee prediction

Tight end Brock Bowers off the injury report is a massive boost for the Bulldogs. Georgia has played well this season, and Tennessee has struggled at points.

In their last five games, the Bulldogs have scored 42.6 points, while Tennessee is averaging 27.8 points per game in that span. Go with the Bulldogs to cover the spread on the road and continue their massive winning streak.

Prediction: Georgia Bulldogs -10.5