Georgia vs. Vanderbilt prediction, odds and picks - October 14 | NCAAF season 2023

In Week 7 of the 2023 college football season, the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon in an SEC battle.

The Bulldogs are a perfect 6-0 (3-0) and are coming off a 51-13 home win last Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats. The Commodores are 2-5 (0-3), riding a five-game losing streak after a 38-14 road loss against the Florida Gators last Saturday.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Match Details

Fixture: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Date and Time: Oct. 14, 2023, at 12 p.m. EST

Venue: FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Georgia Bulldogs -31.5 (-110) Over 56 (-108) Vanderbilt Commodores +31.5 (-110) Under 56 (-112)

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Picks

The Georgia Bulldogs have been one of the best passing programs in college football, as they are fifth with 349.7 passing yards per game. Tight end Brock Bowers has done exceptionally well, averaging eight catches for 136.7 yards and 1.3 touchdowns in his previous three games. Expect Bowers to have a touchdown reception in this game as well.

The Vanderbilt Commodores have struggled to run the football as a team as they enter Week 7, running for 92.6 yards per game, which is 124th in college football. Junior running back Patrick Smith is their leading rusher and has run for 10 yards in his previous two games, so expect the under to hit once again in this game.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Key Injuries

Georgia

Running back Roderick Robinson II - Ankle (Doubtful)

Linebacker EJ Lightsey - Back (OUT)

Offensive lineman Amarius Mims - Ankle (OUT)

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins - Foot (OUT)

Running back Branson Robinson - Knee (OUT)

Vanderbilt

Linebacker De'Rickey Wright - Undisclosed (Doubtful)

Cornerback BJ Anderson - Undisclosed (OUT)

Quarterback AJ Swann - Elbow (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Junior Uzebu - Lower body (OUT)

Linebacker Kane Patterson - Lower body (OUT)

Tight end Josh Palmer - Back (OUT)

Tight end Cole Spence - Knee (OUT)

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head

This is the 83rd meeting between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores, and it has been a one-sided affair. Georgia has a 60-20-2 record against Vanderbilt, including a five-game winning streak after winning a 55-0 shutout last season.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Prediction

There is a reason why the Commodores are 0-7 against the spread this season, and that is because they are not good enough to hang with some of the SEC teams. Georgia's offense has turned a corner in the last six quarters specifically, so expect it to dominate. Go with the Georgia Bulldogs to cover the spread on the road here.

Prediction: Georgia Bulldogs -31.5