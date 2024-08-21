“Get tf away from him”: Texas fans react as former USC legend Matt Leinart poses with Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers

Former USC quarterback and 2004 Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart posted a picture with current Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers on August 21. People took to social media to discuss seeing the two quarterbacks together and many people were not excited to see the duo together.

Here are some reactions posted by fans on X (formerly Twitter).

"Matt Leinart still being salty from that 'L'in 2005. He would never give us a Hookeem Horns," one fan said.

"You just got done saying you could never play at Texas because we suck and you hate us and now you're visiting? Come again?" another fan said.

Others were excited to see the pairing together for this photo as well as being excited about Quinn Ewers.

"I remember watching him in high school I lived in denton Texas my first high school game ever that I went and watched was south lake vs Denton guyer and watching him play I said that kid is Aaron Rodgers Junior he made it look so effortless great quarterback," one fan said.

"He was rasied right. He wasn't over his head when he was at Ohio State after graduating a year early. He's ready to put the team on his shoulders. He's got more talent around him than Colt had in 2008," another fan said.

This is something that is going to be intriguing to see if Matt Leinart has ensued any wisdom onto Quinn Ewers in the conversation the two had.

What should people expect out of Quinn Ewers this season?

Quinn Ewers is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in all of college football and is amongst the favorites to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy. This will be a major test for Ewers as the Texas Longhorns are now officially part of the Southeastern Conference.

Ewers was able to put up outstanding numbers last season as in 2023, he finished going 248-of-351 (70.7%) for 3,161 yards with 21 passing touchdowns to six interceptions. With the College Football Playoff appearance a year ago, there are going to be a lot of people expecting a lot out of Ewers. However, the first sign of struggle, they will be calling for Archie Manning so he needs to avoid struggling this season or it can get a bit ugly.

