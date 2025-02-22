“Give yourself time to heal”: CFB fans react to Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra's cryptic comment amid beef with fiance Jacquees

College football fans showed support for Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra, following her cryptic comment on social media. Deiondra has been at the center of public drama involving her fiancee Jacquees and rapper DeJ Loaf.

On Tuesday, she left a note on her X, writing:

“No more disrespect allowed.”

Many fans sided with Deiondra and urged her to stay strong, as one wrote:

“Let him go. Give yourself time to heal & eventually date outside your norm. Move to Colorado with your Dad. Ain't your dad's assistant single date Sam or somebody.”

“There you go. You are a beautiful lady ..well respected. Don't let nobody make you be bitter for what they do. Raise your baby and love him God bless you with a Son. That's your gift from God. Live and be happy,” another wrote.

"We try so hard as women to keep to keep the peace. We forget respect is earned and a choice! Keep joy in your heart. Blessings," another wrote.

"Never forget that you ma’am are a Queen. Leave the clowns for the circus," wrote another.

"And you better stand on it , you are a QUEEN . Act like it 🤌🏾‼️🔥❤️", one fan wrote.

Deion Sanders also offered unwavering support, responding to his daughter with a message:

“Love u Baby and God loves u more.”

Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders’ relationship drama

In February 2024, rapper Dreezy claimed Jacquees was still interested in her, leading to a social media exchange where Deiondra accused Dreezy of sending inappropriate items to Jacquees, according to entertainment and gossip website RRG.

Dreezy responded by mentioning Deiondra's pregnancy before it was even known to the public. Deiondra and Jacquees later announced they were expecting a child. On Aug. 9, which is also Deion Sanders' birthday, the couple welcomed Snow.

Deiondra expressed her desire for their child to have her last name, given that she and Jacquees were not married. Jacquees proposed to her at a baby shower in July 2024.

Later in October, the drama continued as Deiondra shared was not allowed on the set for the music video shoot for Jacquees' collaborative album with DeJ Loaf. Despite her initial excitement with the two working together, Deiondra later accused them of faking a relationship to sell albums.

Meanwhile, during an interview on a radio show, DeJ was asked about Deiondra's accusations and the rapper shared that Sanders had issues with her "bond" and "chemistry" with her fiance. Jacquees also added that Deiondra was "crashing out" due to a lack of understanding of the entertainment industry.

As of February 2025, Deiondra and Jacquees were no longer following each other on social media and Sanders spent her Valentine's Day with her son.

