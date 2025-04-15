“gives me serious Kadarius Toney vibe”: former Jets scout takes thinly veiled dig at Shedeur Sanders over controversial past scuffle

Shedeur Sanders has his fans and critics in the lead-up to the 2025 NFL draft. However, few have been more critical than former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly.

Kelly has pinpointed numerous reasons why Sanders shouldn't be considered a first-round pick in this year's draft, and he even suggested that the Colorado Buffaloes star might be better off as an undrafted free agent. Kelly's latest criticism is about Sanders' attitude on the gridiron.

The former New York Jets scout referenced a 2023 incident between Sanders and a Colorado State defender where the NFL draft hopeful seemingly poked the defender in the eye. Kelly quoted his old post writing,

"As a former NFL Scout... Shedeur Sanders gives me serious Kadarius Toney vibes."

The former Jets' scout alluded to the disciplinary issues that Toney has faced since he entered the league. He believes that Shedeur Sanders has the trait, and future landing spots should know that before they spend a first-round pick to bring him in.

It's an interesting take from Kelly, as Sanders has never been handed a suspension during his competitive football career. In retrospect, the incident against the Colorado State player looks like a one-off during a relatively squeaky-clean career for Coach Prime's son.

What are scouts saying about Shedeur Sanders?

The NFL scouts seem to like what they see from Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado Buffaloes star is widely considered a potential Top 10 pick in this year's draft.

Nick Akridge of PFF believes that Sanders will bring excellent accuracy to the NFL, and his impressive understanding of defenders’ leverage will make him a threat in tight coverage. Furthermore, Sanders' potency in deep throws didn't get as much credit as he deserved after making a good number during his time with the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes.

Dave Richard of CBS Sports praised his perfect posture while forming a strong base from which to throw. Plus, his footwork in the pocket deserves some credit, especially with a shaky Colorado Buffaloes offensive line. Sanders' best traits were on full display in the 2024 college football season as he earned the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year for the campaign.

