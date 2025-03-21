“Going to get his soul broken in the NFL”: Shedeur Sanders issued blunt reality check by Ex-Jets scout as he responds to critics

Shedeur Sanders is arguably the most talked-about prospect heading into the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado Buffaloes product is fresh off four productive collegiate seasons playing under the guidance of his father, Deion Sanders.

Ad

While Shedeur earned plaudits in college for his skill and toughness, ex-New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly is not sold on him as an NFL-caliber talent. The former professional scout shared his reservations about the quarterback.

Posting via his "First Round Mock" X account, Kelly wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shedeur Sanders is going to get his soul broken in the NFL based on what I’ve seen out of him in college."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This isn't the first time the former Jets' scout has criticized Sanders' talent. On March 4, he stated that Sanders is more of an undrafted free agent than a first-round pick.

Kelly tweeted:

"As a former NFL Scout, I have an undraftable free agent value on Shedeur Sanders’ 2024 Colorado film. That’s what his demonstrated skillset at Colorado translates to as an NFL projection. Respectfully, I don’t understand the agenda out there to push him to go first round but it’s not going to do him any favors once the regular season starts and he has to face the realities of the NFL game."

Ad

With such assertions, it's unlikely that the former Jets' scout will slow down in his criticism. The callouts might become more frequent, especially with the 2025 NFL draft just over a month away.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's Shedeur Sanders' draft projection?

Shedeur Sanders is widely considered to be a consensus top two QB in this year's draft class. He and Cam Ward are viewed as significantly more talented than the other quarterbacks in this year's class.

ESPN and NFL.com project Sanders to be selected by the New York Giants with the third pick. The Giants have a gaping hole at QB and did not sort out their need via free agency. Hence, there's a distinct possibility that Sanders will be throwing passes to Malik Nabers come September.

Some scouts also see the Las Vegas Raiders taking a chance on Sanders if he's still available at No. 6. The Raiders brought in Geno Smith via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. Hence, Sanders could learn under a two-time Pro Bowler and develop his NFL skill set away from the pressures of being a Day 1 starter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place