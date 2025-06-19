"Going to be running his a** off" - CFB analyst lays out 'pressure' on Arch Manning to succeed at Texas

Arch Manning will start at quarterback for the Texas Longhorns in 2025. The dual-threat QB has spent the last two campaigns as Quinn Ewers' backup, and he's set to control Steve Sarkisian's offense for the foreseeable future.
Arch is the latest member of the Manning Family to capture the attention of football fans. His grandfather, Archie, was a Pro Bowler and College Football Hall of Famer, while his uncles Peyton and Eli Manning won two Super Bowls each during their professional football careers. So, there's a decent amount of pressure on the Isidore Newman High School product.
Ahead of the 2025 season, CFB analyst Mike Bratton has spoken about the pressure on Arch Manning to succeed with the Longhorns. Speaking on 'The SEC Football Podcast', he said,
"I think Arch Manning based on everything I know he is for sure coming back next year. So he'll be the starting quarterback for two years."
He continued,
"While there is pressure for him to deliver, again if they go like God forbid 11-1 or 10-2 I don't think they're going to be running his a** off or anything."
The SEC Football Podcast host believes that while Manning will have some pressure in the 2025 campaign, it's not as much as fellow high-caliber QBs Garrett Nussmeier and LaNorris Sellers. These shot callers are playing for draft stocks and the future of their head coaches, respectively.
As for Manning, he's tilting towards returning for the 2026 season, which will give Steve Sarkisian even more time to build around his impressive skill set. The Longhorns aim to extend their run of CFB playoff appearances and potentially get to the national championship game.
What's next for Arch Manning and Texas?
Arch Manning showed glimpses of his potential in the 2024 college football season. The Isidore Newman High School product recorded 939 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in 10 appearances, on only two starts. Manning added four rushing TDs for good measure.
Arch Manning is a unique member of the Manning football dynasty as he's arguably the first true dual-threat QB. He showcased his running ability in his freshman campaign, and he still has the tools to be a positive rusher when called upon.
The Longhorns failed to get over the semifinals hump during Quinn Ewers time as their starting quarterback. However, there's renewed optimism among the fan base that Arch Manning could bring something new to the table — something that could bring the treasured national championship to Texas.
Manning and the Longhorns start the season with a tricky game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. A big win in the season opener could signal the Longhorns as a team to watch out for.
