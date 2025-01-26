Governor Mike DeWine Hails Ohio State Following National Championship Victory

Ohio State governor Mike DeWine met with the Ohio State Buckeyes Football team following their national championship game win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He gave a passionate speech to the team and the public.

Governor Mike DeWine said,

"You have shown how to overcome adversity. You have shown them that when you get knocked down, you get back up."

He continued,

"You pulled together as a team, and you'll go figure it out. That's a life lesson. You figured it out, alright. You pulled together as a team, alright, and you went in and made that amazing run. One game, two games, three games, four games. You totally dominated those very good opponents."

The atmosphere was electric as the governor thanked the Buckeyes for teaching the people of Ohio a valuable life lesson.

What's next for the Ohio State Buckeyes?

The Ohio State Buckeyes have finally reached the summit of college football after ten years of trying and failing. Numerous elite players have tried and failed to bring the national championship back to Ohio State, and now Ryan Day will attempt to make it back-to-back wins in 2025.

Day's goal for the upcoming season is to retool the roster and become the first team since the 2021 and 2022 Georgia Bulldogs to win back-to-back national titles.

First, he'll need to replace numerous players set to enter the NFL. These players include, but are not limited to, Will Howard, Emeka Egbuka, Jack Sawyer, and a host of important locker room members. Furthermore, there's a high chance that offensive and defensive coordinators will be lured away by NFL sides looking for some Ohio State flavor.

The offseason will be crucial for the Buckeyes, who aim to take advantage of the transfer portal and high school recruitment pathway. If they can excel in both, they should be in a great position to go back-to-back.

Furthermore, Ryan Day must be looking for quality replacement coordinators in case Jim Knowles and Chip Kelly decide to take their talents elsewhere. Either way, the future is bright for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.

