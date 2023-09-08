Grambling vs LSU Prediction & Betting Tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

We have a nonconference Week 2 college football matchup between the Grambling Tigers and the 14th-ranked LSU Tigers on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Grambling is sitting at 0-1 after a 35-31 home loss last week against the Hampton Pirates. LSU is also 0-1 after a 45-24 home loss in Orlando, Florida, against the Florida State Seminoles.

This should be an interesting matchup to see how the LSU Tigers are going to compete throughout the season. It also can give the Grambling Tigers the ability to pull off a major upset.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Grambling vs. LSU Prediction

This game has an HBCU taking on one of the top programs in all of college football. This game does not have a spread associated with it, because Grambling is an FCS team.

Grambling had a strong passing game as junior quarterback Myles Crawley finished 25-for-38 (65.8 completion percentage) for 311 yards with a pair of touchdowns. However, the team turned the ball over twice against Hampton and allowed 35 points on 434 yards, so going up against LSU will be a massive issue for this program.

LSU was one of the biggest disappointments in Week 1 as it lost to Florida State 45-24. Senior quarterback Jayden Daniels had a good game as he was 22-for-37 for 346 yards with a touchdown and an interception. However, the Tigers were brutal in defending the pass as they gave up 359 yards to Jordan Travis and the Seminoles. LSU forced a pair of turnovers to make the defense look a little better.

Grambling vs. LSU betting tips

LSU has won three of its last four home games

LSU has had the over hit in eight of its previous 12 games

LSU has hit the under in the first quarter team total under in eight of its last 13 games

Grambling vs. LSU head-to-head

This is the first time that Grambling and LSU will play in their history and should interesting. This is a matchup of two historic Louisiana institutions.

Where to watch Grambling vs. LSU

This game will not be aired nationally and instead will be available only on ESPN+ if you want to see the action.