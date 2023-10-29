Grayson McCall injury update: Latest on Coastal Carolina QB's availability for game vs. Marshall

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall suffered a scary injury in the fourth quarter of the game against Arkansas State in Week 8. He absorbed a hit on his head while running for first down and stayed down motionless for almost 10 minutes, worrying fans.

The three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year was carted off the field and transported to the hospital, where he spent the night. He is currently a doubt for the game against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday.

Grayson McCall's injury update

Coastal Carolina provided an update on McCall's condition on Sunday morning, confirming that the quarterback is in good condition following the incident in the game. The university also noted he has been released from the medical facilities he was taken to during the game. Its statement read:

"As a precautionary measure, Grayson was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation and observation last night.

"He was alert and conscious with movement in all of his extremities. Grayson has been released and is heading back to Conway [South Carolina]. We extend our appreciation for the medical care delivered by Arkansas State and Jonesboro."

What happened to Grayson McCall?

Grayson McCall executed a carry over the middle of the field in the fourth quarter of the game, with the Chanticleers holding a 20-10 lead against Arkansas State. In an effort to slide at the conclusion of the play, he absorbed a forceful hit to the head during the sliding process.

Following the hit, the quarterback remained motionless on the field and received immediate attention from medical personnel. Approximately 10 minutes later, an ambulance arrived on the field at the scene and transported McCall away to receive further medical care.

When will Grayson McCall return?

Coastal Carolina head coach Tim Beck indicated during his press conference ahead of the Week 9 game against Marshall that McCall did not experience a concussion following the hit in the Arkansas State game. He did not definitively rule him out for the game this weekend.

However, it appears unlikely that the quarterback will be able to play the game. McCall has played a pivotal role in the Chanticleers' success in the last few years, but he hasn't been as efficient this season as in his previous years with the program. He has so far thrown for 1,919 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games this campaign.