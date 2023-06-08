Greg McElroy is one of the few people in college football who understands what the Alabama Crimson Tide looks for in a starting quarterback. However, it feels like he is with the rest of us, just trying to figure out the decision of who will be under center in week one.

Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson are the two quarterbacks that are in competition with one another to replace Bryce Young.

While speaking on the latest Always College Football Podcast episode, host and former Alabama Crimson Tide, Greg McElroy, gave his opinion about the starting quarterback going into the 2023 season.

"I can't tell you right now who's going to win that quarterback competition. I can't do it. Even as a guy that played there, that has inside information with whats going on at Alabama. Nobody knows. You can ask Nick Saban today 'Hey who's your starting QB going to be?' and he cannot confidently tell you who that guy will be".

What will the Crimson Tide do at the quarterback position heading into next season? We will have to wait until closer to kickoff against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 2.

What did Greg McElroy do with the Alabama Crimson Tide?

Greg McElroy was the quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2007-2010 and did not play much until his final two years. Overall, he finished 436-of-658 (66.3 completion percentage) for 5,691 yards with 39 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. That was not incredibly great numbers, but it was good enough to get picked with the 208th overall selection in the 2011 NFL draft by the New York Jets.

He was the starting quarterback for an Alabama team that went a perfect 14-0. He had excellent skill position players with wide receiver Julio Jones, running back Mark Ingram, and running back Trent Richardson. He did not last long in the NFL, as he only appeared in two games for the Jets in 2012, but he definitely understands the inner workings of the quarterback position.

Greg McElroy also went on to be in the broadcasting booth for college football as he began on the SEC Network and eventually went on to do all conferences in the sport. He is also a co-host on a sports radio talk show in Birmingham, so he has his ear to the ground about things happening in Tuscaloosa.

