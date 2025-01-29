“Gross” “Dope”: CFB fans have mixed reactions to Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel’s helmet honoring OU and UCF

Dillon Gabriel is one of the top quarterbacks set to participate in the 2025 Senior Bowl. The Oregon standout is slated to play in Saturday’s all-star game.

Ahead of the game, Gabriel unveiled a helmet honoring the three college programs that he played for: the Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners and UCF Knights. College football fans had mixed reactions to his gesture.

A fan wrote: "So now we are celebrating the fact that he has no loyalty?"

Another said: "Wow, groundbreaking. Honestly just shows how much of a joke college sports are right now lol."

Other fans were more supportive.

A fan wrote: "That’s awesome."

Another said: "Outstanding."

How did Dillon Gabriel perform at OU and UCF?

Dillon Gabriel started his college football career with the UCF Knights. He played for the Knights for three seasons before transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners.

During his time at UCF, Gabriel got his first taste of being a starter at the collegiate level. He started 25 games in three years, leading them to a winning record in all three seasons (including his injury-disrupted third season).

Gabriel entered the transfer portal before the 2022 college football season. He joined the Oklahoma Sooners and instantly became the team's starting quarterback.

Dillon Gabriel led the Sooners to a 6-6 record in his first year as a starter, amassing a stat line of 3,168 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He performed even better in 2022 as he led the Sooners to a 10–2 record, posting 3,660 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 373 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns rushing for good measure.

How did Dillon Gabriel perform in Oregon?

Despite his successes at Oklahoma, Dillon Gabriel decided to spend his last year of collegiate eligibility with the Oregon Ducks. The superstar played in a career-high 14 games with the Ducks, leading them to a 13–1 record.

Gabriel had a career-high 447 pass attempts for 3,857 yards this season. He totaled 30 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and seven rushing TDs.

Gabriel's pre-2024 college football honors include 2020 second-team All-AAC honors, 2022 Second-team All-Big 12 honors and 2023 first-team All-Big 12 honors. His 2024 accolades include first-team All-Big Ten honors, the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year Award, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and the Big Ten Most Valuable Player Award.

Scouts view him as one of the better quarterback prospects for the upcoming NFL draft.

