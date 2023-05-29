"Hardest Commitment Video of All Time!": Fans react to Shilo Sanders following his Dad, Deion Sanders, to Colorado

Shilo Sanders, a former safety at Jackson State and son of the Colorado Buffaloes' new head coach, Deion Sanders, has joined the team via the transfer portal. Despite Deion's official start as head coach yet to take place, the Buffaloes have already experienced an eventful offseason under their new leader.

Sanders has taken swift action to revamp the team, informing the 2022 squad that he intends to recruit his own players primarily through the transfer portal.

The Colorado Buffaloes will feature primarily new talent next season. Sanders and company have worked the transfer portal all offseason, luring former Jackson State players and top-end talent to Boulder. Shilo Sanders is one of many incoming players expected to make an impact next fall.

Shilo Sanders dropped a commitment video to CU

College football players have different ways of committing to a program. Some do it through a written note or on signing day, but others, such as Shilo Sanders, use a two-minute video on Twitter.

With Deion Sanders speaking about hard work and energy in the background, Shilo exits a white Mercedes Benz on the CU campus. In his hand is a Louis Vuitton bag, a callback to when his father, Deion, told the current players at Colorado that he was "bringing luggage, and it's Louis."

Shilo Sanders takes us through the Colorado Buffaloes locker room and field while donning his #21 jersey. His father famously wore #21 during his Hall of Fame NFL career. Shilo wore the #21 jersey while at Jackson State. Fans had quite the reaction to the video.

Shilo Sanders' NCAA track record

Sanders was an Under Armour All-American at Trinity Christian High School in Texas, and 247Sports Composite ranked him as the No. 62 cornerback in the country. He started his college career at South Carolina, tallying 34 tackles, one TFL, one PBU, and one fumble recovery in two seasons.

The cornerback left for Jackson State in 2021, joining his father and head coach Deion Sanders in the SWAC. He accumulated 39 tackles, four interceptions, and seven PBUs during his first season with the Tigers, earning a second-team All-SWAC selection. Sanders' performance tailed off in 2022, but he still recorded an interception and five PBUs.

Sanders will join a Colorado Buffaloes secondary featuring former five-star prospect and fellow Jackson State transfer Travis Hunter. Colorado was one of the worst defenses in the country last season, leaving Sanders plenty of opportunity to make an impact with the new-look Buffs next season.

