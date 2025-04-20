Harrison Taggart transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for BYU LB ft. Arizona

BYU linebacker Harrison Taggart has entered the transfer portal in the spring window. It will remain open until Friday, so he has less than a week to decide which team he'll join. The Cougars standout had 69 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, three passes defended and one interception last season.

Taggart spent the last two seasons at BYU. After registering 28 tackles as a freshman, he took a big leap in his sophomore season with 69 tackles. This is his second time in the portal after leaving Oregon as a true freshman. These are three of the top landing spots for Taggart in the spring transfer window.

Top three landing spots for Harrison Taggart in the transfer portal

#1 Arizona

When Harrison Taggart was a high school prospect, he went to two schools for official visits. One of those was Oregon, which received his official commitment. The other one was Arizona.

The Wildcats were one of the top contenders to land Taggart, so it is reasonable to expect they could be in contention now that he is in the portal. They have a strong program but need depth. Taggart could join the team and earn a starting job.

#2 Utah

One thing that is always a question mark when a player enters the transfer portal is whether they want to return home. For Harrison Taggart, his home team would be the Utah Utes. He is from Draper, Utah, so if he wants to play closer to home, they could be the top option. The Utes offered him a scholarship in March 2021.

#3 Colorado

Another team that offered Taggart a scholarship was Colorado. However, the Buffaloes have undergone significant changes since he was a high school prospect. Most notably, Deion Sanders was hired before the 2023 season.

If Taggart is interested in learning from a coach with NFL coaching experience, there are not a lot of better options than Colorado. The Buffaloes were a strong team last season but are dealing with significant losses. It could make sense for Coach Prime to add Taggart and improve his team's depth.

