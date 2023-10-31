The Arkansas Razorbacks have been around in the world of college football for over a century. After being formed in 1894, they continued operating as an independent school until 1914 before joining the now-disbanded Southwest Conference (SWC).

After playing for over seven decades in the SWC, the Razorbacks made their way to join the SEC in 1991, and have been a part of the conference ever since. Prior to joining the SEC, they enjoyed notable success and even went on to win the National Championship undefeated in 1964. But have they enjoyed the same glory in the SEC?

Has Arkansas ever been to an SEC championship game?

So far, the Arkansas Razorbacks are yet to win a conference championship in the SEC. However, they have made three appearances in SEC championship games after becoming a member school in 1991. These appearances were during the 1995, 2002 and 2006 seasons.

In 1995, they were led by then-head coach Danny Ford, who went on to record an 8-5 campaign (6-2 in the SEC). Arkansas competed with the Florida Gators in the SEC Championship game, which they unfortunately lost with a humiliating 3-34 final score.

The second appearance in a conference championship game was in 2002, under former head coach Houston Nutt. After emerging as the western division co-champions with Auburn, the Razorbacks faced the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game. However, they suffered another humiliating loss, as the Bulldogs dismantled 3-30.

Nutt's coaching acumen helped Razorbacks to feature in conference championship game in 2006 as well. The Arkansas Razorbacks went on to secure a 10-4 overall record (7-1 in the SEC) and faced Florida once again in the final. This also resulted in a loss, as the Gators emerged victorious with a 38-28 final score.

Arkansas Razorbacks' performance so far this season

Currently, Sam Pittman is acting as the head coach of the Razorbacks. He joined the program in December 2019 to replace Chad Moris. Under Pittman, they have won just two out of the eight games.

The Razorbacks last played against Mississippi State in week 8. The game ended in favor of the Bulldogs, with both teams only managing to put up single digits on the scoreboard (3-7 final score). After a bye in week 9, the Razorbacks next face the Florida Gators. Can Pittman finally break the disappointing six-game losing streak in the coming weekend?