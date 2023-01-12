Has Spencer Rattler declared for the 2023 NFL draft? Exploring the South Carolina star's future

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler was once regarded as one of the country's top quarterback prospects. But given his draft stock this year, Rattler's outlook wasn't looking too good compared to that of Will Levis or CJ Stroud, for example.

That said, Rattler has decided to forego the 2023 NFL draft. Instead, he's opted to play for the South Carolina Gamecocks for another year.

Spencer Rattler is building quite the resume at South Carolina

At one point, Rattler was the top quarterback coming out of high school in the United States—a true five-star recruit. That was back in 2019, after which he spent three seasons under the tutelage of Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. However, Rattler didn't get to shine until he joined the Gamecocks, where he helped lead the team to an 8-5 record.

In his lone season so far, Rattler has accumulated some impressive statistics. He threw for 3,012 yards and 18 touchdowns, adding an additional three rushing touchdowns.

In terms of conference play in the SEC, Rattler was sixth in completion percentage with 66.2%. On top of that, he was fifth in the SEC in terms of passing yards. He was also eighth in his conference for total yards per play with an average of 6.5.

Spencer Rattler can be next year's top quarterback prospect

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler's draft stock will do a lot better next season. He has the opportunity to accomplish some good things in college next season, which would certainly boost his projections for 2024.

He'll be playing alongside Antwane Wells on a solid Gamecocks offense. Pro Football Focus had him graded very highly from 2019 through 2021: 80.6, 92.5, and 86.1, respectively.

If Rattler can deliver a remarkable performance next season, he'll be in better shape for the 2024 NFL draft.

Poll : 0 votes