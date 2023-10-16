Has Texas Tech ever won the Big 12 championship? 

The Texas Tech Red Raiders compete in the Big 12 Conference, where they go against giants such as Oklahoma, the Longhorns, Iowa State, TCU, and others. Before joining the Big 12, the Red Raiders were a part of the SWC Conference which was disbanded in 1996.

The Red Raiders played their first season of college football back in 1925. They were a part of the Border Conference from 1932 up until 1956 before joining the SWC. Thus, Texas Tech has a long history in the world of college football with many memorable moments down the years.

So far, the Red Raiders have won 11 conference championships, nine in the Border Conference and two in the SWC. Back in the 2008 season, under then-head coach Mike Leach, they were crowned as the Big 12 South Divison Champions in a three-way tie with Oklahoma and the Texas Longhorns.

After BCS rankings, Oklahoma was selected to face Missouri in the Big 12 conference championship game. On the other hand, the Red Raiders received an invitation to play in the Cotton Bowl Classic against Ole Miss. Unfortunately, they lost the game 34-47 and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

That was the only time Texas Tech made it to the top of the division rankings. Apart from that, they have not won the Big 12 championship since joining the Big 12.

Joe Newton McGuire was named as the 17th head coach of the football program back in November 2021. In his debut season last year, he led the Red Raiders to an 8-5 overall record and finished fourth in the Big 12 conference.

Texas Tech Red Raiders' performance so far this season

McGuire did a decent job in his Red Raiders head coaching debut season. However, this campaign has not been going well for the team. They have won just three out of seven games played, and are currently ranked ninth in the Big 12 conference.

Week 7 saw them go against Kansas State, where the Wildcats emerged victorious by a 21-38 final score. The Red Raiders look to rebound and secure a win against the BYU Cougars in their next game.