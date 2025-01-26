"Haven't had as much fun": Ryan Day makes his feelings known about coaching Will Howard & Co. after Natty win

Ryan Day led the Ohio State Buckeyes to the 2024-25 CFP National Championship. However, he couldn't have done it without an impressive squad of players.

Speaking on the "Dan Patrick Show," the Buckeyes coach said:

"I really haven't had as much fun like that in a long time. It was just a bunch of guys together. There was no class because the class was out, and we just spent a bunch of time together and a bunch of fun playing."

The chemistry in the Buckeyes' locker room was evident, and it ultimately led them to their first national championship in a decade.

The Buckeyes had some shaky moments, like losing to the Michigan Wolverines just before their postseason run. However, such moments only made the team stronger and able to withstand the pressures of the expanded College Football Playoffs.

How will Ryan Day replace Will Howard?

Once the 2025 season rolls around, Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes will aim for back-to-back national championships. However, they'll need to find the perfect replacement for the departing Will Howard to achieve that aim.

Will Howard joined the Buckeyes before the 2024 college football season. He was a standout at Kansas State and was tipped for greatness once he decided to take his talents to Ohio State.

The Downingtown-born quarterback proved his worth in the national championship game, completing 17 out of 21 passes for 231 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

His championship game stats took his overall record in the season to 4,010 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He ended the season with the best QBR in the nation at 89.6.

At the moment, it is Julian Sayin's job to lose, with the former five-star prospect set to step up from his current role as QB2. Sayin was a significant coup in last year's transfer portal cycle and will likely get the chance to make the starting job his.

Sayin was initially with the Alabama Crimson Tide before jumping ship and joining Ryan Day's Buckeyes following Nick Saban's retirement.

Other quarterbacks set to compete for the now-vacant QB1 spot are Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair. The Buckeyes could also decide to dip into the transfer portal and get an experienced QB to lead their charge for another natty.

