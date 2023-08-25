Hawaii vs Vanderbilt Predictions & Betting Tips - August 26, 2023 | College Football Week 0

College Football Week 0: Hawaii vs Vanderbilt predictions

The 2023 college football season is on, as the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Vanderbilt Commodores face off in Week 0. One of the more intriguing battles is this game in Nashville, Tennessee. Which team can get a win in their opening game?

Hawaii season predictions

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors were struggling last season, as they were 3-10 (2-6) in 2022. They were one of the worst defensive teams, giving up 34.7 points while scoring only 19.8 points per game. They could struggle once again as they try to find their footing in the Mountain West.

Hawaii have their starting quarterback returning for 2023, as Brayden Schager struggled. He was 221-of-400 (55.3% completion percentage) for 2,348 yards with 13 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. They lost their leading running back Dedrick Parson, so no player had more than 85 rushing attempts.

Vanderbilt season predictions

The Vanderbilt Commodores are struggling in the Southeastern Conference, as they finished 5-7 (2-6) in 2022. They have a tough conference schedule and should rack up a few wins in conference play while winning three non-conference games.

Sophomore quarterback AJ Swann is returning for his second season and did well. He was 115-of-198 (58.1#% completion percentage) for 1,274 yards with 10 touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

The offense averaged 24.6 points, while the defense was one of the worst in DI with 36 points per game allowed. Expect a 6-6 record to be their ceiling this year.

Hawaii vs Vanderbilt: Head to Head

This is the second time the Rainbow Warriors and Commodores face off. They faced off last season, where the Commodores dominated with a 63-10 win in Hawaii.

Hawaii vs Vanderbilt: Betting Tips

Hawaii had the under hit in 13 of their last 21 games

Hawaii is 6-16 in their last 22 games

Vanderbilt had the under hit in six of their previous eight games

Vanderbilt is 5-5 in their last 10 games

Prediction: Vanderbilt 55- Hawaii 13

The Commodores are the better team overall and should win this once convincingly. They're playing in the SEC, and the Hawaii offense is one of the worst in the sport. The Commodores do not turn the ball over much, so expect AJ Swann to dominate and cover the spread.

Where to watch Hawaii vs Vanderbilt

The game takes place on Saturday, August 26 at 7:30 p.m. EST inside of FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below are the streaming options to watch this game.

SEC Network

ESPN+

Fubo TV