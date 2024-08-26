Haynes King NFL draft eligibility: Exploring 5 potential landing spots for Georgia Tech star in 2025

After a big Week 0 win over Florida State, Georgia Tech QB Haynes King is getting some NFL Draft discussion. Make no mistake—King is unlikely to be one of the top QBs taken. But his passing and running skills, along with his leadership, make him a prospect. After the 2024 season, King is eligible to make his move to the pro league and can enter the upcoming NFL draft.

King began his career at Texas A&M, battling for snaps. Over the course of three seasons at College Station, King threw for 1,579 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's been much sharper at Georgia Tech. Last year, King threw for 2,842 yards and 27 touchdowns while running for another 737 yards and 10 scores. Here are five NFL teams that might end up taking a flyer on King.

5 potential NFL landing spots for Haynes King in the NFL in 2025

1. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are a QB-poor group, likely starting Gardner Minshew in 2024. The Raiders were 8-9 in 2023, so there's some positive aspects to build around. But a journeyman like Minshew is a no-go for the team's future.

King could even end up in a situation where the Raiders draft a couple of rookie QBs or draft him as insurance with an experienced veteran ahead of him.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers had the audacity to make a QB change, but it doesn't seem likely to stick. Russell Wilson is long past his prime, and Justin Fields is starting to look like a running back miscast as a quarterback.

Pittsburgh could certainly add King to the mix. His dual-threat skills are complemented with a nicer passing game than Fields can offer.

3. Seattle Seahawks

It's not hard to see Seattle starter Geno Smith as another QB on the back end of his NFL career. King could be a logical pivoting point for Seattle. Again, some of the same skill set is present and King could mature his way into a starting role as Smith's career wound down. Seattle isn't a bad fit.

4. New York Giants

Daniel Jones just does not seem like a long-term NFL quarterbacking solution. Maybe the Giants see something the rest of the world doesn't. Or maybe the Giants will be hunting for some better QB production shortly.

Again, King isn't a marquee guy. He could be a late-round guy to take a flyer on, or could play his way into a higher role. But he's the kind of player the Giants could use.

5. Indianapolis Colts

Although Anthony Richardson looks like the Colts' franchise QB for the next couple of years, his frequent injuries and some mind-numbing mistakes could lead to Shane Steichen making roster moves. Haynes King's destination is probably not Indianapolis, but he's a possibility in a quickly shifting QB situation.

What NFL teams do you think might try to nab Haynes King? Share your thoughts below in our comments section!

