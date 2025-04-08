HC Scott Frost joins forces with his wife Ashley to make $500k commitment to UCF’s fund to help out the school

Scott Frost is set to begin his second stint as the head coach of the UCF Knights. Frost's phenomenal first spell at the school catapulted him into national prominence.

However, following a forgettable tenure with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and a brief spell with the Los Angeles Rams as a senior analyst, Frost is retracing his steps to Central Florida. The 2017 AP College Football Coach of the Year is already endearing himself to the UCF fan base ahead of his much-talked-about return.

According to Brett McMurphy, Scott Frost and his wife, Ashley, have joined forces to make a $500,000 commitment to UCF’s Competitive Success Fund. The fund "directly enhances UCF’s ability to recruit, retain & develop student-athletes," McMurphy tweeted.

The Knights compete in the Big 12 and could do with recruiting as many stellar athletes as possible.

What's next for Scott Frost and UCF in 2025?

Scott Frost will return to collegiate coaching after a forgettable spell with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Frost amassed a 16–31 record before being fired on Sept. 11, 2022. The firing put an asterisk on what was, at the time, a phenomenal start to his head coaching career.

Frost eventually picked up the pieces and joined the Los Angeles Rams as a senior analyst. He took the opportunity to learn from Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean McVay, and it was a fruitful experience for Frost.

On Dec. 7, Frost was announced as the coach of the UCF Knights. The announcement drew mixed reviews from UCF fans. Some were glad that a modern school icon would be returning, while others are yet to forgive him for leaving them to join the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

So, next up for Scott Frost is his first full season as a head coach in years. As for the UCF Knights, they'll have a well-spoken leader who's succeeded with the team in the past. That'll be looking to perform significantly better than their 4-8 record last season.

