"He definitely isn't ready for NFL": CFB fans troll Garrett Nussmeier as QB reveals reason for ditching pros & returning to Tigers on Netflix series

Garrett Nussmeier had the chance to declare for the 2025 NFL draft, having spent four seasons with the LSU Tigers. However, the highly rated quarterback opted to return for another season with Brian Kelly's squad. It was a decision that puzzled many before the draft.However, months later, the reason for Nussmeier's decision has been revealed. In a snippet from the Netflix series, 'SEC Football: Any Given Saturday', posted on Instagram on Tuesday, Nussmeier said that he's coming back to win a national championship.College football fans on Instagram got wind of this and had a lot to say.&quot;Man def isn't ready for NFL but plzzzzz do smn this year for the Tigahzzz.&quot; A fan said.He definitely isn't ready for NFL&quot;Most overrated QB in the country for this upcoming season.&quot; One fan commented.&quot;He's not a winner and I wish he would've left. He refuses to run for short yardage when everything is covered, not made for big moments.&quot; Another fan said.Some fans had positive reactions to Nussmeier's declaration.&quot;Facts we taking it this year.&quot; A fan declared.&quot;He’s Baccccckkkkkk!&quot; Another fan said.&quot;Nuss is that guy he better know it.&quot; One fan chimed in and said.Garrett Nussmeier had his first full season as a starter for the Tigers in 2024. He proved to everyone that he's capable of thriving in a high-pressure environment as he posted a 9-4 record as a starter.However, the Tigers fell short of reaching the playoffs. So, it's unsurprising that Nussmeier is looking to get another shot at the national championship before he declares for the draft. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat's next for Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU Tigers?Garrett Nussmeier paid his dues as a backup in on stacked LSU program. He played in four games (zero starts) in the 2021 season, seven games (zero starts) in the 2022 season, and seven games (one start) in the 2023 season. He learned from the likes of Jayden Daniels and Myles Brennan during that timeframe.Nussmeier got his chance in the 2024 campaign after Daniels entered the NFL. He repaid the program's faith by recording a stat line of 4,043 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also added three rushing touchdowns for good measure.Next up for Garrett Nussmeier is Year 5 with the Tigers. The Heisman Trophy front-runner has laid out his goal, and fans of the team will hold him to that standard for the upcoming campaign.The Edward S. Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas) High School product and his team will start the campaign with a matchup against the Clemson Tigers. Other regular-season games to watch out for will be against Ole Miss, Alabama and Oklahoma.