"He is destroying this program": Calls mount for Mike Gundy to be fired from fans before halftime as Oklahoma State struggles mightily vs. Tulsa

College football fans are now calling for the immediate firing of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy as the Cowboys are struggling mightily against Tulsa on Saturday.

Oklahoma State is behind 16-3 at home and is heading for another disastrous outing and fans are clamoring for the school to fire the longtime coach just before halftime.

One fan accused the 56-year-old coach of destroying the program, as the team struck first with a field goal by Logan Ward, only to allow the Golden Hurricane to score 16 straight points in the first half.

"FIRE Mike Gundy before the weekend is over… he is destroying this program," the user wrote.

Noticing Things @NoticingThem FIRE Mike Gundy before the weekend is over… he is destroying this program.

Other fans felt that Gundy is counting his days at Stillwater, as he is struggling to keep Oklahoma State afloat.

Go Pokes @BigPeteEnergy I’m convinced Mike Gundy wants to be fired. He wants the buyout. Quite honestly - his performance as Head Coach of Oklahoma State is categorized as gross negligence! We. Must. Fire. Mike. Gundy.

Garrott @CowboyGarrott Mike Gundy is washed and hired a shit coaching staff. Can we just fire the fuckin guy?

Some are asking the school to give the embattled coach his marching papers before he arrives on campus.

Drum Dummy @RealJohnsonMatt Fire him before he gets back to Stillwater. Give the house to Zac and let’s move forward with a new era already. Times have changed and Gundy has refused to do so as well.

MIKE GUNDY FIRED SZN🏈 @coenbroscowpoke Just fire Gundy before he leaves the field. Allow the players to transfer. Cancel the program.

𝐓𝐚𝐜𝐨 🇻🇦 @burritofetus Oklahoma State needs to fire Mike Gundy at halftime. I’m not even kidding. This is bad.

Gundy's team has allowed Tulsa 14 first downs and 266 total yards in the first half alone. As for the team, they had produced 117 total yards and came up with eight first downs in the first 30 minutes of the game.

The Cowboys' defense has allowed Golden Hurricane quarterback Baylor Hayes to complete 16 of 25 passing attempts for 182 yards. On the other hand, Oklahoma State QB Zane Flores could only produce a paltry 45 yards on eight completions.

Mike Gundy is set to be paid $15,000,000 if Oklahoma State decides to fire him

Amid the calls to fire him, Mike Gundy has had some success in the Big 12 program since taking over in 2005. He has guided the Cowboys to a 170-89 record, including 102-72 against conference opponents.

His banner season was in 2011 when he guided Oklahoma to a 12-1 record, highlighted by a 41-38 win over Stanford in the 2011 Fiesta Bowl. He'd repeat on winning the Fiesta Bowl 10 years later, leading the Cowboys to a 37-35 victory over Notre Dame.

However, things have fallen apart quickly for Gundy and the Cowboys beginning in the 2024 season, as the team produced its worst season record since the veteran coach took over at 3-9.

If Oklahoma State decides to fire him during the season, the school will pay him $15,000,000 as part of his restructured contract that was signed in December 2024 (per On3).

The new contract gives Gundy an annual salary of $6,750,000 and includes a raise of $125,000/year in the coming years.

Mike Gundy needs to figure out a way to rejuvenate Oklahoma State's campaign this season, or else the school might pull the plug on him by the end of the season.

