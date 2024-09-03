"He kept trying which is even funnier": CFB fans in hysterics as Florida HC Billy Napier seen struggling with water bottle

Florida Gators coach Billy Napier had a game to forget against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, August 31. Napier lost against the Hurricanes (41-17) and was seen struggling with a water bottle in the postgame press conference — a scene that gave college football fans a good laugh on social media.

"His hands shaking. He knows he’s outta here," said a fan.

"He kept trying, which is even funnier." added another.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, some Gators fans weren't in the mood for jokes as they bemoaned a disappointing start to the season.

"Can’t open a bottle of water, how’s he gonna open up our offense?," said a fan.

"Biggest decision is if you make it past Week 6," added another.

Expand Tweet

Florida Gators lost to Miami Hurricanes on Saturday

According to Fanduel, the Miami Hurricanes were considered a 2.5-point favorite to win over the Florida Gators. The Gators lost the game pretty handily as Miami sliced through the defense like a sharp knife through butter.

The Gators gave up over 500 yards and 41 points in the defeat, which happened to be the most points they had ever given up in a home opener. Miami quarterback Cam Ward threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo had 112 receiving yards and one touchdown, and running back Damien Martinez had 65 rushing yards.

The loss was a terrible advertisement for the work of Florida Gators' defensive coordinator, Austin Armstrong.

"Yes, I would tell you that. I think that I felt strongly that we would perform better. But I am not here to make excuses. We must get it fixed," coach Napier said to the media after the game.

"We are going to get another opportunity next week, and we need to play better and coach better. A lot of the runs got to the perimeter, where the secondary was forced to make the tackle. We will see."

Napier and the rest of the Florida Gators will look forward to their next game, which could see them enter the win column.

Expand Tweet

What next for Florida?

The Gators don't have time to sulk over their opening day defeat. Just over a week after the Miami blowout, Florida will go against the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) on September 7. Napier and co. will need to work extra hard if they want to secure a morale-boosting victory.

The Gators have a proud history, even though it's been years since they were a genuine threat in the collegiate football ranks. However, there's a saying that goes: "Form is temporary, but class is permanent." The Gators fan base can hope that their heroes will bring some much-needed success to Florida and bring back glory at the end of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.