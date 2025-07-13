"He'll have plenty of time to play when he gets fired after this season": Fans refuse to buy Hugh Freeze's justification for playing golf

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is an avid golfer. The Tigers' head coach has been in the news during the college football offseason for his love of golfing.

Ad

According to On3 Sports, Freeze defended his love for golf over the weekend after calls of complacency from the Auburn fans. He said:

"You know, everybody seems to like to talk about my golf game. … I do love golf. I enjoy playing, but what people don’t realize is, you know, I assure you that I never missed a camp day or a recruiting day but if camp got over at three o’clock one day, and Jill and I go out at 4:30, we absolutely might do that. And I’m not apologizing for that part of it. But my focus is 100% on getting Auburn in that win column this fall."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, college football fans weren't having it.

A fan said, "He'll have plenty of time to play when he gets fired after this season."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another added, "Hugh needs to head back to liberty"

One stated, "This is what happens when you get complacent with your job. Which I don’t blame him at all. He at the age with plenty of money to prioritize his life and family above anything else."

Some fans were more sympathetic to the Auburn Tigers' plight.

Ad

One said, "Never apologize for playing golf under any circumstances. Great lesson, Coach!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

One added, "Leave Hugh Freeze alone!"

A fan chipped in saying, "No need to explain yourself, coach. This is Auburn, time to make the fans believe again"

Hugh Freeze has been the coach of the Auburn Tigers since 2023 and he's still chasing his first winning season. So, it's not a surprise to see Tigers fans critique his love for golf.

However, Freeze cuts a defiant figure in the face of such backlash as he's looking forward to his third season as the coach of the SEC program.

Ad

What's next for Hugh Freeze?

Hugh Freeze is set to enter Year 3 as the Auburn Tigers head coach. He posted a 6-7 record in Year 1 and a 5-7 record in Year 2. The veteran coach would love to record his first-ever winning season with the Tigers this year.

Freeze isn't new to coaching in the SEC. He spent five seasons as the coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, posting winning seasons in all but one of those campaigns.

Ad

So, Freeze and the Auburn faithful will look to put up a much better showing in the 2025 regular season. The Tigers will start the season with a matchup against the Baylor Bears.

Some of the trickiest games are against the Oklahoma Sooners, Georgia Bulldogs, Arkansas Razorbacks, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Hugh Freeze and his troops must win at least two of these games if they're looking to post a winning record or potentially make a push for the college football playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.