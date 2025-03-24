“He looks so uncomfortable”: CFB analyst's wife weighs in on Bill Belichick’s relationship with 24-year-old GF Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion and 72-year-old coach at the University of North Carolina, shocked the football world in December by revealing that he is dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson.

Ad

Analyst Skip Bayless' wife Ernestine Sclafani, however, expressed concerns on Sunday's episode of "The Skip Bayless Show" about the UNC coach's comfort in the relationship. Her concerns stem from the various social media posts that include both of them doing activities like yoga or Valentine's Day.

She highlighted how Belichick looked uncomfortable in the snaps clicked by the paparazzi.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't care how old someone is and how old the person is, they're dating. That is not the issue here. Saturday night, I'm looking at my phone on Yahoo. There has to be at least seven stories about Bill Belichick and his girlfriend. Here's the pic on Yahoo ... There's Bill with his girlfriend. He's on his back, and she's doing a yoga position on the beach. Okay, that's one.

Ad

Trending

"Then we have another one of the two of them, Valentine's Day dinner, and she's posting something. Here we are. Then there's another one, her defending the eight. It's like, 'Why do you have to flaunt this?' That's the problem I have. I don't care that they're dating, and maybe they're happy and maybe they're in love, which is great." (0:20)

Ad

She also said:

"It's just this constant 'in-your-face,' and he looks so uncomfortable."

Sclafani also pondered on the fact that Belichick has now added Hudson to all his work emails surrounding social media and shared that she feels bad for him.

Ad

WATCH: Bill Belichick and GF Jordon Hudson try out a fun yoga pose on the beach

Jordon Hudson shared a clip of herself and Bill Belichick trying out a yoga pose on the beach where the UNC coach had to lay on his back with his legs up in the air.

Ad

Hudson sat on his feet, holding his hands, and was taken to a lying-down pose up in the air.

The 24-year-old then tries out various poses on her back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback