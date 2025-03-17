“He’s coming into his own”: Coach Prime opens up about Travis Hunter’s potential replacement at Colorado ahead of 2025 season

Coach Prime and Travis Hunter share a close bond. Hunter famously flipped his commitment to Florida State to play for Coach Prime and the Jackson State Tigers. He later followed the iconic head coach to Colorado.

Hunter was instrumental in turning the Buffaloes' fortunes around, and the team finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record. Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy for his efforts.

Hence, ahead of the 2025 college football season, Coach Prime is prepping a replacement for his former two-way star. Speaking on Isaiah Hardge potentially playing two ways, Deion Sanders said:

"I love this young man. He is coming into his own and he's playing slot receiver."

This statement by Coach Prime is the biggest indicator of how he intends to use Hardge in the upcoming season. Primarily a cornerback, Hardge's ability to play slot receiver could be a great asset for the Buffaloes in 2025.

Furthermore, if there's anyone who knows a thing or two about playing both ways, it's Deion Sanders. He thrived as a cornerback, return specialist and occasional wide receiver during his NFL days.

What to expect from Travis Hunter’s potential replacement in 2025?

Travis Hunter is arguably the greatest two-way player in modern collegiate football. Hunter thrived as a cornerback and excelled as a wide receiver. His 2024 season went down in history as he was the most decorated player in a season in college football history.

Hunter won eight major college football awards, which celebrated his excellence on defense and offense. Hence, it'll be a tall order for anyone to replace him on the current Colorado Buffaloes roster.

However, Isaiah Hardge will try his best to make an impact now that Travis Hunter is off to the NFL. Hardge featured on defense, offense and special teams in the 2024 season. He played in 11 games, appearing in the final 10 for the year.

Hardge's stat line of one catch for 39 yards, two carries for eight yards and five total tackles were okay for a backup. However, it's expected that he will take a major leap during his redshirt sophomore season.

The "Travis Hunter" spot is up for grabs and it seems like Coach Prime is a staunch supporter. It's now up to Hardge to prove his worth.

