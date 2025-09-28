"He's God awful," "Not an SEC level QB": Auburn fans want Jackson Arnold benched for Deuce Knight after crushing loss vs. Texas A&M

Modified Sep 28, 2025 09:46 GMT
Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold (Image Source: IMAGN)
Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold (Image Source: IMAGN)

Auburn fans are stepping up calls to bench Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold in favor of Deuce Knight after absorbing its second straight loss to Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Arnold completed 18 of 33 passes for 125 yards and ran for a touchdown for Auburn, which fell to its second straight loss in the SEC and 3-2 overall. The Tigers absorbed the defeat to the No. 9 Aggies despite limiting them to 16 points.

Fans had seen enough of Arnold, who they felt as awful at center and demanded Tigers coach Hugh Freeze to sit him out for the remainder of the season.

"Jackson Arnold is god awful. Please bench him. Please," a fan wrote on X.
"Hugh Freeze has to bench Jackson Arnold. No way around it, he's not an SEC level QB. Might not even be a D2 level QB. #Auburn," another college football enthusiast added.
Another fan want Arnold out of the starting lineup after committing a combined 14 sacks in the two losses to Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

The quarterback's lackluster performances against Oklahoma and Texas A&M have mounted calls to replace him with freshman QB Deuce Knight.

In Auburn's three wins, Arnold passed for a combined 501 yards with four passing touchdowns and four rushing TDs. He was sacked six times in those games.

However, the 6-foot-1 junior quarterback's play unraveled with 345 yards passing and 14 sacks.

Deuce Knight, on the other hand, played one game this season and was 2 of 5 for 20 yards and rushed for 16 yards, with one sack.

Auburn's rushing defense lost its fierceness in loss to Texas A&M

Entering the game against Texas A&M, Auburn allowed an average of 58.2 yards rushing per game, which ranks fifth in the nation.

However, the Tigers' defense against the run lost its bite against the Aggies, who ran for 207 yards, including 145 yards in the first half.

Running back Le'Veon Moss torched Auburn's defense, rushing for 139 yards on 21 carries, with one touchdown. Rueben Owens II and Amari Daniels combined for 94 yards on 15 carries, opening up the field for Texas A&M's receivers.

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze also expressed disappointment by the team's offensive miscues, discounting the efforts of their defense to win the game.

Arnold's lackluster passing forced Auburn to punt the ball nine times and the quarterback's ineptitude limited the Tigers to nine first downs, including 0 of 13 on third-down opportunities.

Auburn will have bye on Week 6 and return to action on Oct. 11 when they host Georgia. On the other hand, Texas A&M will face Mississippi State at home on Oct. 4.

