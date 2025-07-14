"He’s gonna get on your a*s" - When Nick Saban was compared to "militant" by former LSU QB JaMarcus Russell

JaMarcus Russell spent four years at LSU. The quarterback was coached by Nick Saban at the program for just one season in 2004, before the Miami Dolphins hired the coach.
Nonetheless, 18 years later, in July 2022, during an appearance on "The Pivot" podcast, Russell recalled what it was like being coached by Saban.
“Nick, man, that was crazy for me,” Russell said. “Going from high school to college, but Nick Saban, man. He was very militant. He’s strategic. He’s gonna get on your a*s because he knows what you can do. He knows you can do it, so when you don’t show up, that’s when it turns bad, bro.”
Saban won the national title at LSU in the 2003 season. It was the season Russell committed to the Tigers, but he redshirted as a freshman.
In his one year working together with Saban in 2004, Russell completed 73 of 144 passes for 1,053 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.
In his three years playing for the Tigers, Russell posted 6,625 passing yards, 52 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He earned a first-team All-SEC selection and won the Manning Award in 2006.
Russell was taken by the then-Oakland Raiders with the No.1 pick in the 2008 NFL draft. He played three years with them, recording 4,803 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, 23 interceptions and one rushing TD.
Russell was released by the Raiders in May 2010 and never played in the NFL again.
Nick Saban won six national titles at Alabama after his first championship at LSU
After winning his first national title at LSU, Nick Saban won six championships during his 17 years as a coach at Alabama.
Saban retired from coaching in January 2024. He compiled a 292–71–1 overall coaching record at the collegiate level.
Since retiring, Saban has been serving as an analyst for ESPN. He will be entering his second year as a College GameDay analyst in the 2025 season.
