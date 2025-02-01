“He’s a good guy”: Media reporter makes endearing statement for Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is arguably the most talked about player in the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado Buffaloes product had an excellent collegiate football career, and it's anyone's guess as to his next landing spot.

However, media members have expressed their support for Sanders' character. In fact, one press member stated that Sanders could drop out of the first round if he doesn't work on his attitude.

However, a member of the Colorado media defended the skillful shotcaller. Brian Howell, the Colorado Buffaloes beat writer for Buffzone and the Boulder Daily Camera, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter),

"He's a good guy. I enjoyed covering Shedeur's two years in Colorado and getting to know him a little bit. I've always had good interactions with him. Good interview from tonight's game, #cubuffs."

Is Shedeur Sanders a top-three draft pick?

An array of metrics determines whether a quarterback will be selected early in the first round of the NFL draft. One such metric is whether the team with the first overall pick needs a quarterback.

Thankfully for Sanders (and Cam Ward), the Tennessee Titans look to have moved on from Will Levis, and they're set to take a high-caliber QB with the first pick in April's draft.

Another thing to consider is the positional strength in this year's draft. It's been reported that this year's draft has one of the weakest quarterback classes in recent memory. Hence, don't be surprised if Sanders goes off the board as a top-three pick, and the rest of the quarterbacks not selected in the first round could hear their names called in subsequent days.

NFL.com has Shedeur Sanders being drafted with the first overall draft pick ahead of fellow stars Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, and Abdul Carter. CBS Sports and Yahoo Sports have Sanders going off the board with the third pick to the New York Giants.

It is the ideal situation for Sanders to start his career. He'll join a team that went 3-14 last year and is desperately looking for inspiration at the quarterback position. It'll be interesting to see how Brian Daboll and Co. go about their draft selections in April.

