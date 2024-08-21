"He’s got so much more personality": Texas HC Steve Sarkisian expresses excitement for 7x champ Nick Saban's new role as an analyst in 2024

After hanging his boots as Alabama's head coach on Jan. 10, 2024, Nick Saban announced that he will now be taking on the role of an analyst on ESPN College GameDay in 2024.

The seven-time champ first made his appearance during the 2024 NFL draft, where fans were intrigued to hear his detailed analysis of various players.

His most recent appearance was at the SEC media days, where he was hilariously denied entry for the first time in 17 years for not having his credentials. As a result, he had to go back to his room to get them.

Coach Saban received applause and admiration from other head coaches Lane Kiffin, Kirby Smart and Steve Sarkisian for helping them shape their careers.

On Monday, during an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show," Sarkisian expressed anticipation for Saban's new gig:

“I think he’s going to do great, man, I’ve seen him a few times, and I saw him obviously at SEC media days... I watched him covering the NFL draft. He’s so knowledgeable. And he’s got so much more personality than people probably give him credit for, but his insight is really incredible. I could sit there and listen to him all day."

“I think he’s going to do great,” Sarkisian said. “I think fans are really going to gravitate to wanting to hear him speak on games and strategy and different things that come up with the ball games.”

Paul Finebaum predicts Nick Saban's performance at ESPN College GameDay

Nick Saban is one of the strongest personalities the game has ever seen. The level of consistency he sustained during his 26-year coaching career is unmatched and strongly appreciated by many other coaches and analysts.

With coach Saban ready to move on to a new job with ESPN College GameDay, Paul Finebaum gave insights on how the seven-time champ would outshine everybody on the panel.

“He [Saban] will be the most prepared person on that GameDay set, and he will be clearly the most knowledgeable,” Finebaum said. “I think really the issue will be if everyone else can be themselves. I could not be myself. I’m rarely intimidated, but he scared me to death.”

Saban will be making his first in-season appearance in Dublin during Week 0 as Florida State takes the field against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 9 a.m. ET.

