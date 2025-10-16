  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "He's been very impressive": Steve Sarkisian announces major shakeup in RB room following Jerrick Gibson's departure

"He's been very impressive": Steve Sarkisian announces major shakeup in RB room following Jerrick Gibson's departure

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 16, 2025 20:50 GMT
Texas v Michigan - Source: Getty
"He's been very impressive": Steve Sarkisian announces major shakeup in RB room following Jerrick Gibson's departure

Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns have been rocked by the departure of running back Jerrick Gibson. The sophomore RB left the Longhorns on Monday.

Ad

Due to the surprise exit, Sarkisian has announced a significant shakeup in the running back room. According to Inside Texas, Sarkisian said that the team is starting to work Michael Terry III at running back. The long-time HC said,

"He's now in the running back room, and he's been very impressive. He's been playing scout team running back for us the last three weeks ago. He's been doing it, but now he's in the room."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Michael Terry III is a wide receiver by trade, but he possesses the measurables and versatility to play at numerous positions. His 6-3, 216-pound frame could help add depth at the running back position for Steve Sarkisian's team until the end of the season. Terry III is a blue-chip freshman, and it will be interesting to see how he’ll adapt to a unique role on the Texas offense.

Terry III will now join starting running back Quintrevion Wisner, and backups James Simon, Christian Clark, and CJ Baxter in the battle for reps at RB. Jerrick Gibson has since entered the transfer portal, and he’ll look to join a team with playoff aspirations.

Ad
Ad

What's next for Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns?

The Texas Longhorns are chasing their third consecutive playoff berth. Steve Sarkisian's side is 4-2 to start the season and is fresh off an important win against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Arch Manning had a decent showing, posting a stat line of 166 passing yards and one touchdown. Other standouts included wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and running back Quintrevion Wisner. The win secured the Longhorns' bragging rights in the Red River Rivalry.

Ad

Next up for the Longhorns is a matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. The Wildcats are 2-3 and are fresh off a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in their most recent game.

A showdown versus Kentucky is one that Steve Sarkisian's side should be winning if they're to reach this season's playoffs. Another loss could knock them out of contention due to the high level of competition in the SEC and among rival conferences.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications