"He's been very impressive": Steve Sarkisian announces major shakeup in RB room following Jerrick Gibson's departure

Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns have been rocked by the departure of running back Jerrick Gibson. The sophomore RB left the Longhorns on Monday.Due to the surprise exit, Sarkisian has announced a significant shakeup in the running back room. According to Inside Texas, Sarkisian said that the team is starting to work Michael Terry III at running back. The long-time HC said,&quot;He's now in the running back room, and he's been very impressive. He's been playing scout team running back for us the last three weeks ago. He's been doing it, but now he's in the room.&quot;Michael Terry III is a wide receiver by trade, but he possesses the measurables and versatility to play at numerous positions. His 6-3, 216-pound frame could help add depth at the running back position for Steve Sarkisian's team until the end of the season. Terry III is a blue-chip freshman, and it will be interesting to see how he’ll adapt to a unique role on the Texas offense.Terry III will now join starting running back Quintrevion Wisner, and backups James Simon, Christian Clark, and CJ Baxter in the battle for reps at RB. Jerrick Gibson has since entered the transfer portal, and he’ll look to join a team with playoff aspirations.What's next for Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns?The Texas Longhorns are chasing their third consecutive playoff berth. Steve Sarkisian's side is 4-2 to start the season and is fresh off an important win against the Oklahoma Sooners.Arch Manning had a decent showing, posting a stat line of 166 passing yards and one touchdown. Other standouts included wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and running back Quintrevion Wisner. The win secured the Longhorns' bragging rights in the Red River Rivalry.Next up for the Longhorns is a matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. The Wildcats are 2-3 and are fresh off a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in their most recent game.A showdown versus Kentucky is one that Steve Sarkisian's side should be winning if they're to reach this season's playoffs. Another loss could knock them out of contention due to the high level of competition in the SEC and among rival conferences.