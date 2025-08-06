"He’s like the President" - Lil Wayne makes feelings known on Travis Hunter before Jaguars rookie's preseason debut vs. Steelers

Lil Wayne was in attendance as Travis Hunter picked up the 2024 Heisman Trophy in December. The duo's friendship has blossomed since, and the rapper will be watching closely when Hunter potentially makes his preseason debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers.The Young Money CEO appeared on &quot;SportsCenter&quot; on Wednesday to discuss his bond with the two-way star.&quot;I’m definitely going to check in with him,&quot; Lil Wayne said. &quot;Just to even joke around with him, period. Yeah, but he also doesn’t do the phone much neither. So he's like the president, you got to go through like 18 people. ... Because that's how he is. He’s been that way since I met him though.&quot;Aside from their friendship, Hunter is a client of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Sports Agency. According to Yahoo Sports, Hunter signed a deal with Young Money APAA Sports in December.Young Money APAA Sports handles Hunter's playing contracts and on-field representation. Meanwhile, his off-field endeavors are handled by SMAC Entertainment, which also represents Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his close friend Shedeur Sanders.What's next for Travis Hunter and the Steelers?Travis Hunter is looking to make history by being the first player in modern NFL history to play both the wide receiver and cornerback positions at an elite level. He did so masterfully in college and believes that he has what it takes to carry on in the pros.The Jacksonville Jaguars are open to entertaining the goal as they've featured him on both sides of the ball at training camp. Furthermore, Hunter is listed as a starting wide receiver and fourth-string cornerback on the Jaguars' unofficial depth chart ahead of his preseason debut.Hunter and the Jaguars are up against the Mike Tomlin-coached Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday at EverBank Stadium. It's a game that'll give rookies and fringe players the chance to prove themselves ahead of the regular season.The Jaguars will look to break Hunter into the game gradually. It remains to be seen whether they split his snaps, considering he's set to be the highest-profile player on both sides of the ball from Day 1.