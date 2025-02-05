"He's a total package": CFB world hypes up Alabama standout as potential top LB pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell is gaining momentum as a potential top linebacker pick in the 2025 NFL draft. On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wesserman ranked Campbell as the top linebacker (LB1) in the upcoming draft.

“Campbell put himself in a position to potentially be the first linebacker selected in this year’s draft due to his performance in 2024.”

Fans and analysts took notice, echoing the growing hype around Campbell’s NFL potential:

“He’s the total package,” one fan wrote.

“Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell is probably the most prototypical LB prospect in the 2025 #NFLDraft,” one wrote.

“Crazy length, excellent explosiveness, able to stay in control despite his play speed. And can STICK ball carriers. Jihaad Campbell is a first-round prospect,” a fan wrote.

“Without a doubt,” another fan wrote.

“He was the tone setter in the middle of the Crimson Tide defense last season, a defense that ranked 8th in all of college football,” one fan wrote. “Now this Alabama LB is in position to possibly be first linebacker taken in 2025 NFL Draft.”

“Watching him play with such intensity on the field this past year and his leadership earned him his spot. Nothing but the best for you in the future, RTR!” a fan wrote.

Campbell’s 2024 season stats:

55 solo tackles

5 sacks

2 forced fumbles

1 interception

This rising star’s dominance on the field makes him a name to watch as the draft approaches.

Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell declares for 2025 NFL draft

Oklahoma Sooners running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) is brought down by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Campbell (11) - Source: Imagn

Jihaad Campbell declared for the 2025 NFL draft after a dominant junior season. A former five-star recruit, Campbell was the No. 16 overall prospect in the Class of 2022.

He saw limited action as a freshman but became a key contributor by his sophomore year. In 2024, he led Alabama with 117 tackles, earning first-team All-SEC honors. He also recorded five sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Jihaad Campbell’s draft stock and NFL outlook

Campbell is ranked No. 2 at his position and No. 54 overall in the 2025 CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings. While recent mock drafts do not project him as a first-round pick, his versatility and athleticism could push him into the early rounds.

Originally recruited as an EDGE, he has the size to stop the run and the agility for pass coverage. He will be 21 years old when he begins his NFL career.

Alabama’s linebacker situation

Campbell’s departure was expected after his stellar junior campaign. Alabama may still return key linebackers like Deontae Lawson and Justin Jefferson, while the addition of Nikhai Hill-Green via transfer bolsters the depth chart.

The 2025 NFL draft is set for Apr. 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

