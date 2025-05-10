Colorado Football Recruiting Tracker: Every commit, notable offers & visit (2026)

The Buffaloes have made significant improvements to their recruiting since Deion Sanders took charge of the program, luring five-star prospects like Cormani McClain and Jordan Seaton over to Boulder. But Colorado has had a slow start to its recruiting for the class of 2026.

The program currently has one commit in the class of 2026, which is one of the lowest in the Football Bowl Subdivision. However, the level of opportunities Sanders has given freshman talents in the last two seasons is likely to convince a couple of prospects to commit.

Colorado football 2026 top commits

Domata Peko Jr. is the only commit for Colorado in the class of 2026. The three-star prospect is the son of former NFL defensive lineman Domata Peko, but he has yet to determine the position he will play in college football.

Colorado football notable offers

The Buffaloes sent out several offers to prospects in the class of 2026. This is expected to start yielding results in the next couple of months. Here's a look at their notable offers in the cycle.

#1, Oscar Rios, QB

Oscar Rios is one of the quarterbacks on the radar of Colorado in the class of 2026. He is rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 10 quarterback in the class by 247Sports. He has the Buffaloes listed in his top five schools as he moves closer to his final decision.

#2, KJ Edwards, RB

KJ Edwards is one of the top-ranked running backs in the class of 2026. He is the No. 2 prospect in his position and top-50 overall according to 247Sports. The Buffaloes are said to be leading the race to secure his commitment in the next couple of months.

#3, Cederian Morgan, WR

Cederian Morgan is one of the prospects Colorado is seriously considering in the 2026 cycle. He's the No. 16 prospect in the class and the No. 2 wide receiver. The Buffaloes are watching him closely as his commitment decision gets closer.

The Buffaloes have also offered a host of top players who are yet to make their commitment decisions. These include prospects like Ryder Lyons, Bowe Bentley, Ezavier Crowell, Calvin Russell, Jalen Lott, Chauncey Kennon, Anthony Jones, Malik Morris and a host of others.

Colorado football's recent visits

This month, Deion Sanders and his staff have welcomed a host of prospects to Boulder. These include Felix Ojo, Jake Kreul, KJ Edwards, Jalen Lott, Jase Matthews, Brock Kolojay, Cederian Morgan, Donovan Webb and Jordan Deck, among others.

The Buffaloes are also set to welcome Kavon Conciauro later this month, while June will be another busy month for the program. The likes of Oscar Rios, Preston Ashley, Jordan Clay, Izayia Williams and Rodney Colton Jr. are expected in Boulder next month.

