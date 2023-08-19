Heisman Trophy finalist predictions: Top projected candidates for college football award

The college football season is upon us, and speculations are already rife on who'll win the most prestigious individual award, the Heisman Trophy. This year, much like the last, we have a reigning Heisman holder returning for another season of college football.

Naturally, that births the million-dollar question, will Caleb Williams claim the trophy a second time? Only Archie Griffin, Ohio State's legendary running back, has managed this feat, winning the prize in 1974 and 1975.

Predicting the 2023 Heisman Trophy finalists

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1 Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Going into the 2023 college football season, Williams is the favorite to win the Heisman again for the second consecutive year.

Williams has the support of an insanely talented group of receivers at USC to make his job easier. There's Tahj Washington, Mario Williams and Brenden Rice. And they're joined by Dorian Singer, who transferred from Arizona to replace Jordan Addison, who's made his way to the NFL.

#2 Jordan Travis, QB, FSU

Jordan Travis is coming off the back of an amazing 2022 season that saw him total 3,631 yards and 31 touchdowns. The Seminoles' starting quarterback is part of a strong offense that's got all it needs to dominate.

With wide receiver Johnny Wilson also returning for the Seminoles and Winston Wright Jr. back from injury, Travis' throws are guaranteed safe receiving arms. Travis trails Williams as a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this season.

#3 Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Another ACC quarterback is favored to be in contention for the 2023 Heisman Trophy. Drake Maye compiled over 5,000 yards of offense last season and produced 45 touchdowns.

Going into this season, he's working with a new offensive coordinator and a receiving corp different from the one he's used to. It's too early to say how the team might gel. But this puts little doubt, if any, on Maye's strength as a contender for the top prize in college football.

#4 Sam Hartman (Notre Dame); Joe Milton III (Tennessee)

There are several other contenders for the Heisman, of course. Graduate student Sam Hartman will be featuring for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this season. The veteran quarterback set the record for the most touchdown passes in the ACC while playing for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Hartman brings a much-needed quality upgrade to the Fighting Irish, but enough to win the Heisman? We can only find out. Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III is another exciting likely contender for the 2023 Heisman.

While nothing is certain, it won't be a surprise if any of the names above take home the 2023 Heisman Trophy. But the surprise is why we love the game, isn't it?