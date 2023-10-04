Heisman Trophy odds and favorites after Week 5 of college football

The 2023 Heisman Trophy race is going to be interesting as there are a lot of outstanding candidates. This season seems to be the year of quarterbacks, as there are a lot of incredible players under center who are up for consideration for the Heiman Trophy. Let's look at the top five candidates and odds for them after Week 5 of the college football season.

Jordan Travis, Florida State Seminoles (+1700)

Jordan Travis has been doing well for the Florida State Seminoles and has been off to a good start. However, he is not doing enough statistically to be any higher than fifth on the list as he is 74-of-121 (61.2 completion percentage) for 1,028 yards with ten touchdown passes to one interception. He needs to have big passing games like he did last week against Clemson if Travis wants to take home the Heisman Trophy.

Quinn Ewers, Texas Longhorns (+2000)

Quinn Ewers is not putting up massive numbers but has been leading the Texas Longhorns to an incredible start to the season. So far this year, he is 97-of-147 (66.0 completion percentage) for 1,358 yards with ten touchdown passes to one interception. He has been falling behind, though, as Ewers has just two touchdown passes and an interception in the previous two games.

Bo Nix, Oregon Ducks (+1600)

Bo Nix is leading the nation with completion percentage. He is ranked 15th in passing yards and tied for fourth in passing touchdowns. He is 131-of-163 (80.4 completion percentage) for 1,459 yards with 15 touchdowns to one interception. He had a major game last week against Stanford and should do well as he has thrown for ten touchdown passes in his previous three games and needs to continue doing so if he wants to win the Heisman Trophy.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington Huskies (+1200)

Michael Penix Jr. has been doing exceptionally well as he has a 200-yard lead in passing yards than any other quarterback and is third in yards per pass attempt. He has been dominant for the Huskies as he is 133-of-178 (74.7 completion percentage) for 1,999 yards with 16 touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Penix Jr. has the best chance to knock off the top player on this list.

Heisman Trophy frontrunner Caleb Williams, USC Trojans (+550)

This is Caleb Williams' award to lose, and unless he gets hurt, it isn't easy to imagine anyone catching him. He leads college football with 21 passing touchdowns and only thrown an interception. Williams is sixth in the nation with 1,611 passing yards and just outside the top 10 in completion percentage at 74.5 percent. Two-time Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams has a ring to it.