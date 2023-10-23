Heisman Trophy odds and favorites after Week 8 of college football feat. J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix and more

The Heisman Trophy odds have significantly changed after Week 8 of the college football season, as some favorites have completely fallen off the list. Others have jumped several spots and want to claim the top individual prize in college football.

Let's dive deeper into the top six players in terms of betting odds for the Heisman Trophy and discuss what they have done and if they can win the award.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Heisman Trophy Odds after Week 8

#6. Bo Nix, Oregon (+2000)

Bo Nix is having a great season for the Oregon Ducks, as he has dominated statistically. Going up against the Utah Utes this week makes this a tough test, but his numbers thus far look great.

Nix is 182-of-232 (78.4 completion percentage) for 2,089 yards with 19 touchdown passes to one interception. He also ran the ball 28 times for 105 yards (3.8 yards per attempt) for two touchdowns. Nix faces an uphill battle to climb the rankings.

#5. Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (+1000)

Senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been doing exceptionally well and has been one of the best statistical quarterbacks. He is fourth in the nation with an 87.6 QBR as he currently is 166-of-233 (71.2 completion percentage) for 2,131 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions.

On the ground, Gabriel also had 53 carries for 230 yards (4.3 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns. He is facing off against Kansas this week, and it will be interesting to see if he can have a huge game to get better odds.

#4. Jordan Travis, Florida State (+800)

Florida State Seminoles quarterback senior Jordan Travis has been doing very well as he is 142-of-218 (65.1 completion percentage) for 1,750 yards with 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Travis has also run the football well with 50 rushing attempts for 176 yards (3.5 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns. Going up against Wake Forest will be a good chance to get better odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

#3. Jayden Daniels, LSU (+340)

Senior quarterback Jayden Daniels has been one of the best quarterbacks and is not making mistakes for this LSU Tigers team. They are up against the Alabama Crimson Tide next week, so it will be difficult to expect a strong game from the QB.

Daniels has been a force as he is 163-of-223 (73.1 completion percentage) for 2,573 yards with 25 touchdown passes to three interceptions through the air and 91 rushes for 521 yards (5.7 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns. His incredible statistics give him the best chance to get back to the top of the Heisman Trophy odds.

#2. Michael Penix Jr., Washington (+320)

Senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been a force and is putting up unbelievable numbers. This season, he is 182-of-257 (70.8 completion percentage) for 2,576 yards with 20 touchdown passes to five interceptions.

Penix struggled last week with two interceptions against Arizona State and should be able to bounce back and put up incredible numbers next week against Stanford.

#1. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (+240)

Junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy has taken over as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this season. He has been playing incredibly well as he leads college football with a 93.7 QBR.

McCarthy is currently 132-of-169 (78.1 completion percentage) for 1,799 yards with 18 touchdowns to three interceptions. He has thrown for seven touchdowns without an interception in his last two games, and looks like he is clicking on all cylinders.