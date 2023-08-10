Henry Ruggs Alabama stats: Complete collegiate records, list of accolades, records and more

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is in hot water after he was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison on Wednesday for DUI charges emanating from a 2021 car crash involving him.

While a dark shadow looms over the future of his football career at this stage, his performances during his collegiate days are still incredible to look back at.

Ruggs played for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2017-18 to 2019-20. During his time with Alabama, he played 40 games overall, with 98 receptions, 24 TDs and 1,716 receiving and rushing yards.

Ruggs quickly became a major part of Saban and Alabama's offense, playing an integral role in the Crimson Tide's 2017 National Championship victory.

Entering his Sophomore year in 2018, he stepped up his game even further, raking up 46 receptions for 741 yards and 11 TDs.

By the time Henry would bring his junior year to an end in the 2019-20 CFB season, he had piled up 24 receiving TDs, placing him 3rd on Alabama's all-time leaderboard.

In January 2020, Henry Ruggs announced he would be forgoing his true senior year with the team and entering the NFL draft instead. In the 2020 NFL draft, Ruggs would be the first wide receiver picked in the draft after he was drafted 12th overall by the newly shifted Las Vegas Raiders.

Can Henry Ruggs still make a return to football following his criminal sentence?

Henry Ruggs was finally convicted for his 2021 car accident, which caused the deaths of Tina Tintor and her dog. Following the accident, Ruggs received felony DUI charges, and he subsequently pleaded guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in May 2023.

He was finally sentenced 3-10 years in a Nevada State Prison on Wednesday, owing to a reduced sentence obtained by his legal team as part of a plea agreement.

As for Ruggs' football career, he was released by the Raiders in 2021 in the immediate aftermath of the accident. Over the past 21 months, his legal battles have kept him off the field. His prison sentence should see him remain off the football field for quite a while.

Ruggs is already 24 years old, and the end of his prison sentence could see him attempting to make an NFL return well into his 30's.

Given the public nature of his legal proceedings and considering he might be well into his 30s by then, it is highly unlikely we will ever see Henry Ruggs on an NFL team again.