  "His teams always played just free": Kirby Smart makes eye-catching remarks about Lane Kiffin before Georgia vs Ole Miss Week 8 face off

"His teams always played just free": Kirby Smart makes eye-catching remarks about Lane Kiffin before Georgia vs Ole Miss Week 8 face off

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 17, 2025 20:58 GMT
Ole Miss v Georgia - Source: Getty
"His teams always played just free": Kirby Smart makes eye-catching remarks about Lane Kiffin before Georgia vs Ole Miss Week 8 face off

Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin are two of the most popular coaches in college football. Smart and Kiffin will face off in Week 8 as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Sanford Stadium.

Ahead of the game, Kirby Smart spoke to Pat McAfee. When McAfee asked about the differences he sees in this season's Lane Kiffin, Smart had an eye-catching response. The two-time Championship-winning head coach said,

"Well his teams always played jsut free and really well. I think he's done a great job. I think he's got better players and he knows who he is better now."
Smart continued,

"Like he's done a great job. You watch him on the sidelines, and his management of games. Like they've had three or four games that have come down to the last possession and every one of them they've just methodically moved the ball. He's really good at managing these games and we've both had extremely tight ball games."
Smart gave Kiffin his props, but he'll want nothing more than picking up a win over the Ole Miss coach on Saturday.

Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs and Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels are in the playoff hunt

The Georgia Bulldogs have been perennial playoff contenders under Kirby Smart's leadership. The Bulldogs are on track to make the 12-team playoffs once again this season, but they'll need to secure the win against a tricky Ole Miss Rebels side to continue on that trajectory.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 to start the 2025 season. Their only loss came against archrivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide. Smart's side has since picked up wins over the Kentucky Wildcats and Auburn Tigers.

The Ole Miss Rebels are known for their entertaining style of football under Lane Kiffin. This season's goal is to make the playoffs and potentially go all the way to the championship game.

Kiffin's side goes into the Georgia Bulldogs showdown with a 6-0 record in the ongoing season. They'll have their work cut out visiting the Bulldogs for the showdown.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

  • Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
  • Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens (Ga.)
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
