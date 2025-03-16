  • home icon
"Hit the Heisman like big bro": Fans left awestruck with Travis Hunter's brother Trayvis dominating on field

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Mar 16, 2025 14:53 GMT
Travis Hunter
Travis Hunter's brother Trayvis dominating on field (image credits: IMAGN, x/trayvis)

College football fans were left in awe as Travis Hunter’s younger brother, Trayvis, put on a show at the OT7 tournament in Dallas on Saturday. Despite being just 15, the Effingham County (Georgia) wide receiver is already drawing college offers, and his latest performance only fueled the hype.

Competing alongside top recruits like Michigan and Ohio State target Ryder Lyons, Trayvis Hunter dominated 7-on-7 play, making defenders look helpless. His highlights quickly went viral, giving fans a glimpse of his potential. While the Class of 2027 prospect has a long road ahead, his name is one to watch.

“Hit the Heisman like big bro,” one fan commented.
“Travis Hunter lil brother gone be crazy in college,” a fan wrote.
“Trayvis is tuff, I notice he has the same body control and hands big bro got,” another fan wrote.
Screenshot, via Instagram (image credit: instagram/ot7)
Screenshot, via Instagram (image credit: instagram/ot7)
“It's easy to say somebody is calm cool and Collective when they have nobody running after them or trying to Blitz them,” a fan commented.
“This league is weak. No pass rush the QB can just sit there and make easy throws,” one fan wrote.
“Whoever makes Cams these assorted scarecrow hats please please stop,” another fan wrote.
Screenshot, via Instagram (image credit: instagram/ot7)
Screenshot, via Instagram (image credit: instagram/ot7)

OT7, Overtime’s elite 7-on-7 league, is broadcast on the NFL Network, giving young stars like Trayvis a national platform to shine.

Trayvis Hunter has speed that jumps off the tape

Travis Hunter isn’t the only star in his family. His younger brother, Trayvis Hunter, is making a name for himself at Effingham County High School in Georgia.

As a sophomore, Trayvis helped lead the Rebels to the Class AAAAA state playoffs, finishing the season with 36 catches for 496 yards and six touchdowns. He played his freshman year at Collins Hill, the same high school where Travis made his mark.

Trayvis blew past defenders on deep routes and turned short catches into big plays. As his scouting grades come in, his recruitment will be one to watch.

