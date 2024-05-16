"Hope you didn't f*ck it up" "We ride" - CFB fans react to EA Sports college football 25 release date announcement

On Thursday, EA Sports announced the release date for its college football game. EA Sports College Football 25 is set to release on July 19 and can be released three days earlier for fans who pre-order the game. EA Sports College revealed the release date on X.

Expand Tweet

Many college football fans expressed their excitement surrounding the release date announcement of EA Sports College Football 25.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Just told my boss I wouldn't be available that entire week. Just took all of my PTO," one user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Can't believe it's actually back," another fan tweeted.

However, not all fans were happy with the announcement. Some were skeptical about how the game will turn out.

"If you ruin this franchise for me I will never orgive you as long as I have breath," one user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"So no gameplay 2 months away? They swear it's not a reskin but tf are they hiding??" Another fan tweeted

The first gameplay is just two months away for users on early access. It will be interesting to see what surprises are in store for EA Sports College Football 25.

What do we know right now about EA Sports College Football 25?

So far, many details have been hidden and are yet to be revealed surrounding EA Sports College Football 25. However, some information such as the release date, the three cover athletes (Quinn Ewers, Donovan Edwards and Travis Hunter) and the broadcast team are available.

About a month ago, it was revealed that different broadcast teams will be on the game depending on the schools that compete. While we do not know how far that will extend, we know that is one feature.

Also, there will be an Ultimate Team mode where users can build their program and play online against other players to see who's team will reign supreme.