"Horrible mistake" - CFB fans react to Luke Altmyer's reasoning on ditching SEC powerhouses and staying loyal to Illinois

Luke Altmyer joined the Illinois Fighting Illini ahead of the 2023 college football season. He was fresh off a two-year stint with the Ole Miss Rebels, where he played primarily as a backup. Since then, he's started 22 games for the Fighting Illini, compiling a 14-8 record in the process.

Now, with the 2025 CFB season around the corner, Luke Altmyer has revealed that he passed on the opportunity to join an SEC side in order to remain at Illinois and chase history with the program. This news elicited mixed reactions from college football fans.

A fan said, "Horrible mistake. SEC is by far the peak of anyone career."

Another stated, "Not a smart decision young man."

One added, "History of not winning anything?"

Others were more receptive to the move giving Altmyer his flowers for staying loyal in a climate that increasingly favors star quarterbacks on the move.

A fan stated, "Respect Luke’s decision to bet on himself at Illinois—sometimes the best move is staying the course. @JamesWilsonwin’s insights on weighing risks vs. rewards definitely echo here. Smart play if he’s confident in the upside!"

Another added, "Great decision young man"

One said, "I completely respect this, as someone who’s team definitely swung. I have respect for this kid for staying and not chasing a bag"

The Illinois Fighting Illini gave Luke Altmyer the chance to be a starting quarterback for an elite collegiate program. He has since repaid their faith by providing stability at the position, and leading them to a 10-3 record in the 2024 college football.

What's next for Luke Altmyer?

Luke Altmyer is gearing up for his third season as the starting quarterback for Illinois. This is probably going to be his last year as a collegiate football QB before he declares for the NFL draft. Hence, he'll look to put up career highs across the important QB categories.

The Fighting Illini are fresh off an impressive 2024 season, which saw them compile a 10-3 record. Hence, the goal in 2024 will be to go one better and potentially make a deep college football playoffs run with Luke Altmyer conducting their high-powered offense.

Luke Altmyer and the Fighting Illini start their 2025 regular season with a matchup against Western Illinois. Some other potentially tricky games will be the ones versus Duke, Indiana, USC and Ohio State. They should qualify for the expanded college football playoff rather comfortably, thereby giving them the momentum required to make a deep postseason run.

Altmyer is one of the many standout quarterbacks to watch out for in 2025, especially with the 2026 NFL draft in view. Next year's draft is notable for having quite the selection of high-potential quarterbacks, including but not limited to Texas' Arch Manning, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, and Clemson's Cade Klubnik.

