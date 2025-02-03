Houston football recruiting: Top 3 freshmen Willie Fritz has in the Class of 2025

The Houston Cougars had a disappointing season in 2024, going 4-8, which was the first season with Willie Fritz as head coach.

Fritz left Tulane to take the job at Houston and the 2025 recruiting class was his first true recruiting class. The Cougars are looking to compete for the Big 12 title in 2025 and having impact freshmen will be key for that.

Heading into 2025, Fritz said his goal is to keep his roster intact and build a program that develops.

"Before when you'd come in, the roster that you had was going to be there with you," Fritz said on Sunday, via ABC13. "Now they have the opportunity to leave, and you can bring guys. We want to be a program that develops. We want to retain our roster, and that's what we want to do this upcoming year."

Here are the top three recruits in the 2025 class.

Houston recruiting class: Top 3 freshmen

Travis Buhake, DL

The top recruit Houston has landed is a four-star defensive lineman, Travis Buhake.

Buhake is the 117th-ranked player in the country and the 15th-ranked defensive lineman in the class.

Demetris Dean, OT

Demetris Dean is a four-star recruit in the class of 2025. Dean is the 28th-ranked offensive tackle.

Dean is from Texas and is projected to be a multi-year starter in college.

Zaylen Cormier, WR

The third-ranked high school recruit is Zaylen Cormier, a three-star recruit.

Cormier is from Texas and is the 28th-ranked receiver in the class. He's 5-foot-11 and 180lbs.

Houston 2025 recruiting class

The full list of the Cougars 2025 recruiting class is as follows:

Travis Buhake, DL (four-star)

Demetris Dean, OT (three-star)

Zaylen Cormier, WR (three-star)

Jacoby Thurman, TE (three-star)

Austin Carlisle, QB (three-star)

Reshad Sterling, LB (three-star)

Richmond Ugochukwu, LB (three-star)

Blake Hogshooter, WR (three-star)

Carmello Brooks, DL (three-star)

Sheldon Rice, DL (three-star)

Chance Bryant, DL (three-star)

Kenzy West, ATH (three-star)

Eythan Thompson, OL (three-star)

DK Mays, DL (three-star)

Sadrick Terrell, OT (three-star)

Wyatt Herbel, TE (three-star)

Jaquise Martin, WR (three-star)

RJ Lee, OT (three-star)

Tristan Jackson, LB (three-star)

