Houston freshmen 2025: Top 5 football players to watch out for ft. Austin Carlisle

The Houston Cougars underwent multiple coaching changes in recent seasons, leading to struggles on the field. They've won only four games each of the past two seasons, tarnishing their reputation in college football.

This has made it more difficult for the coaching staff to attract top recruits. This season, the Cougars failed to sign any five or four-star prospects, instead landing 19 three-star recruits, only a few of which are expected to have an impact in 2025.

Top freshman to watch on the Houston Cougars in 2025

#1 Austin Carlisle

The top recruit for the Cougars is No. 11-ranked dual-threat quarterback Austin Carlisle. It should be interesting for Cougars fans to watch him in training camp this summer to see if he can compete for playing time.

Carlisle played for Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas. He signed with the Cougars on May 18th, 2024 despite having offers from Colorado State, Army, Navy and others.

#2 Travis Buhake

It is not easy for a QB to have an immediate impact, but other positions do not have that issue. No. 33-ranked defensive tackle Travis Buhake is expected to step in immediately for the Cougars.

Buhake chose Houston over offers from schools like Arizona, SMU and UNLV. He signed in April 2024 and played his high school career at Summit High School in Arlington, Texas.

#3 Demetris Dean

No. 43-ranked offensive tackle Demetris Dean should step into the Cougars' lineup next season. He has been committed to the team for a long time, signing with the Cougars on June 16th, 2024.

Dean had offers from other top schools like Missouri, Texas A&M and Baylor, but chose the Cougars. He played at Jasper High School in Jasper, Texas.

#4 Sheldon Rice

No. 56-ranked defensive end Sheldon Rice should be a competitive piece in the Cougars' lineup in 2025. Although he is unlikely to start, he should push for playing time.

Rice committed to Houston nearly a year ago despite having offers from Arizona, Kansas, Michigan State and other top schools. He played at Fulshear High School in Fulshear, Texas.

#5 Wyatt Herbel

Wyatt Herbel has also been committed to Houston for nearly a year, signing in June 2024. He chose the team over offers from Arkansas State, Pittsburgh and Rice.

Herbel is the No. 22-ranked tight end in the nation and is expected to step into the lineup immediately. He played at Cy-Fair High School in Cypress, Texas.

